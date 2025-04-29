Multiple events planned for day two of student worker strike

Molly McPherson Picketers march outside the Erb Memorial Union and Johnson Hall on the second day of the University of Oregon Student Worker strike. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Around 10:10 a.m., approximately 200 strike supporters marched inside the Erb Memorial Union.

At 10:00 p.m., the university had scheduled an “Amplifying Action: A summit on Employee Engagement and Flourishing” event.

According to Victoria Robison, a strike supporter, the union marched to the 2nd floor of the EMU, where the event was supposed to take place in the EMU Ballroom, because “we wanted to show you all that we’re not flourishing.”

“We’re not flourishing. We’re on strike,” Robison said.

Strike supporters briefly made their way down to the EMU “O” desk, and then headed back to the Redwood Auditorium where the event was taking place.

A few minutes later, the event was cancelled by an attendee from the event.

According to a social media post by UOSW, the union will host a 12:00 p.m. “Learning Labor Songs on the Picket with United Academics” event.

Then at 1:00 p.m., there will be a “Protecting Coworkers: How to be a Union Rep” event, followed by a “Produce Drop At Johnson Hall.”

At 3:00 p.m., the union will hold a contract reading.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be a general assembly, ending the day with “Live Music.”

What UO, UOSW are bargaining for

After 11 months of bargaining, below is what remains on the table.

Wages

UO is proposing hourly wages of $15.44 to “over $19.94” with 3% increases each year until contract expiration. UOSW is proposing hourly wages of $18.50 to $19.50 with 5% increases each year until contract expiration. Compensation is dependent on the student’s position.

Both sides agreed to form a working group to explore the possibilities of a bi-weekly pay period. The procedures this working group will follow are still under discussion.

UO’s current proposal offers no sick leave for employees who are on work study. UOSW offers the same sick pay rate for all students.

UO and UOSW are proposing the same shift/meal rate, but UOSW’s proposal has students working over six hours receiving the most benefits, and UO would have students working over eight hours receiving the most benefits.

Resident Assistants

The Resident Assistant roles will be divided into Community Builder, Community Coordinator and Community Safety Assistant roles.

UO’s proposal compensates 50% of the Community Builder’s room and board and 75% of the Community Safety Assistant’s room and board and 100% of the Community Coordinator’s room and board, whereas UOSW’s proposal compensates 100% of room and board for all three positions.

These changes would not be implemented until the 2026-2027 academic year.

Arbitration

Both sides have agreed to include some form of arbitration in their contract, meaning a third party could review contract violations. However, UO’s version does not include arbitration for harassment and discrimination cases.

Probationary Period

UO’s proposal implements a probationary period of eight-12 weeks. UOSW rejects this proposal.

According to UO’s final offer, the probationary period provides a chance for supervisors to gauge the skills of a student worker.

“During probationary periods, supervisors will determine if the employee has the skills, knowledge and demonstrates work performance necessary to be successful in the position,” the final offer reads.

Contract Expiration

UOSW would like the contract to expire at the end of 2027. UO would like the contract to expire in 2028.

