Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Multiple events planned for day two of student worker strike

The University of Oregon Student Workers Union has planned for several events today during the strike, from contract readings to informational sessions
Sasha Love and Ysabella Sosa
April 29, 2025
Molly McPherson
Picketers march outside the Erb Memorial Union and Johnson Hall on the second day of the University of Oregon Student Worker strike. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Around 10:10 a.m., approximately 200 strike supporters marched inside the Erb Memorial Union. 

At 10:00 p.m., the university had scheduled an “Amplifying Action: A summit on Employee Engagement and Flourishing” event. 

According to Victoria Robison, a strike supporter, the union marched to the 2nd floor of the EMU, where the event was supposed to take place in the EMU Ballroom, because “we wanted to show you all that we’re not flourishing.” 

“We’re not flourishing. We’re on strike,” Robison said. 

Strike supporters briefly made their way down to the EMU “O” desk, and then headed back to the Redwood Auditorium where the event was taking place.

A few minutes later, the event was cancelled by an attendee from the event. 

According to a social media post by UOSW, the union will host a 12:00 p.m. “Learning Labor Songs on the Picket with United Academics” event.

Then at 1:00 p.m., there will be a “Protecting Coworkers: How to be a Union Rep” event, followed by a “Produce Drop At Johnson Hall.”

At 3:00 p.m., the union will hold a contract reading.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,  there will be a general assembly, ending the day with “Live Music.” 

What UO, UOSW are bargaining for

After 11 months of bargaining, below is what remains on the table.

Wages

UO is proposing hourly wages of $15.44 to “over $19.94” with 3% increases each year until contract expiration. UOSW is proposing hourly wages of $18.50 to $19.50 with 5% increases each year until contract expiration. Compensation is dependent on the student’s position. 

Both sides agreed to form a working group to explore the possibilities of a bi-weekly pay period. The procedures this working group will follow are still under discussion.

UO’s current proposal offers no sick leave for employees who are on work study. UOSW offers the same sick pay rate for all students.

UO and UOSW are proposing the same shift/meal rate, but UOSW’s proposal has students working over six hours receiving the most benefits, and UO would have students working over eight hours receiving the most benefits.

Resident Assistants

The Resident Assistant roles will be divided into Community Builder, Community Coordinator and Community Safety Assistant roles. 

UO’s proposal compensates 50% of the Community Builder’s room and board and 75% of the Community Safety Assistant’s room and board and 100% of the Community Coordinator’s room and board, whereas UOSW’s proposal compensates 100% of room and board for all three positions. 

These changes would not be implemented until the 2026-2027 academic year.

Arbitration

Both sides have agreed to include some form of arbitration in their contract, meaning a third party could review contract violations. However, UO’s version does not include arbitration for harassment and discrimination cases. 

Probationary Period

UO’s proposal implements a probationary period of eight-12 weeks. UOSW rejects this proposal.

According to UO’s final offer, the probationary period provides a chance for supervisors to gauge the skills of a student worker. 

“During probationary periods, supervisors will determine if the employee has the skills, knowledge and demonstrates work performance necessary to be successful in the position,” the final offer reads.

Contract Expiration

UOSW would like the contract to expire at the end of 2027. UO would like the contract to expire in 2028.

More information can be found here.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: UO student workers strike at Unthank Hall and multiple other locations around campus
Picketers outside Yasui Hall hold their signs up after successfully turning away a UPS delivery driver. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: UO student workers strike in multiple locations around campus
Historic Preservation Program returns to Eugene campus after seven years
Historic Preservation Program returns to Eugene campus after seven years
Picketers march on the main line outside Johnson Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
UO student worker strike begins
Derek Kindle has been selected as the new VP for Enrollment Management for the University of Oregon. (Photo courtesy of Derek Kindle)
Derek Kindle selected as UO’s new VP for Enrollment Management
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW to strike tomorrow morning
About the Contributors
Sasha Love, Campus News Reporter
Sasha Love is a first-year journalism major and Campus News Reporter for the Daily Emerald. She focuses mainly on covering labor, but is interested in learning more about all kinds of issues. Sasha was a Feature Editor for her high school paper and freelanced as a general assignment reporter. She wants to be a journalist after college, possibly covering the environment, arts and culture or foreign affairs. In her free time, you can find her binging chocolate, reading poetry or trying to rock climb.
Ysabella Sosa
Ysabella Sosa, Campus News Associate Editor & Fundraising and Alumni Relations Intern
Ysabella Sosa is a sophomore studying journalism and Spanish. She hopes to one day make it onto the screens of millions as a news reporter. To Ysabella, broadcast journalism is her passion and joy. Ysabella enjoys an iced mocha every day. She also appreciates a nice bouquet of tulips once in a while.
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com