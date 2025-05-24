No. 16 Oregon walks off Liberty 3-2 in eight innings

Oregon fans packed Jane Sanders Stadium shoulder to shoulder, with little standing room available at the top of the bleachers. “Let’s Go Ducks” chants filled the crowd as the Ducks found themselves in a walk-off scenario for the second game in a row.

Dezianna Patmon sent the softball down the middle and, just as she had done last Sunday, delivered a victory.

No. 16 Oregon (52-8, 19-3 Big Ten) took down Liberty (50-14, 23-3 CUSA) 3-2 in eight innings to put the Ducks one win away from a Women’s College World Series berth.

Eugene secured a Super Regional after the Flames upset No. 1 Texas A&M. The Ducks walked off Stanford last Sunday, 10-7 in the Regional final.

The Jane Sanders crowd erupted in applause as Lyndsey Grein’s first pitch of the weekend was called a strike. The sold-out stadium fed life into Oregon’s performance on the diamond from start to finish.

Grein and the Ducks ran into early trouble after Rachel Roupe doubled, then later advanced to third on a wild pitch. The Oregon defense tallied the third out, however, when Katie Flannery tagged Roupe between third and home on a steal attempt.

The stadium thought the Ducks took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the first when Paige Sinicki bunted to bring Kai Luschar home from third. The umpires overturned the run after review, saying Luschar left the base prematurely.

Elise Sokolsky relieved Grein inside the circle in the third inning with two runners on. Oregon recorded a double play from third to first and a ground out to escape the half inning with a scoreless tie.

The Ducks finally broke the deadlock in the bottom of the third. Luschar tripled to right center, and Ayanna Shaw came home from first to ignite the crowd in cheers. Stefini Ma’ake drove in Luschar with a single that put Oregon up a pair of runs heading into the fourth.

It didn’t take much time for the Flames to cut into the deficit. Left fielder Paige Doerr pulled them within one in the top of the fourth with an RBI double. Sokolsky and the Ducks prevented them from doing any more damage with consecutive outs.

But a Sokolsky wild pitch, a passed ball and an intentional walk put runners in the corners in the fifth. Sokolsky responded with her first strikeout of the game. The Jane rumbled as back-to-back flyouts kept the lead in Oregon’s favor.

Without much going for the Ducks offensively, they couldn’t prevent Liberty from knotting up the score much longer. Pinch-hitter Alexia Carrasquillo singled past Flannery at third to knock in the tying run.

Staci Chambers, who closed Oregon’s victory against the Cardinal on Sunday, replaced Sokolsky in the sixth. Chambers swiftly sent the next six batters down in order after entering the circle.

For the second time in the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks faced a tied scoreline and a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh.

But for the second time in this game, Liberty challenged a call that would’ve advanced Luschar. The umpires said once again that she left early and it was the third out, sending it to extra innings.

The Flames misreported the pinch runner in the top of the eighth, a crucial mistake that sent Oregon up to bat again.

Patmon singled up the middle with Kedre Luschar on third and Sinicki on second. The Ducks’ dugout rushed to home plate in celebration, as the fans roared.

Oregon and Liberty are set to play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. If the Flames win that game, the two will play a decisive third game on Sunday, with time TBD. If not, the Ducks can pack their bags for Oklahoma City.