Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Krasnowski: Ranking how high school mascots would fare in different track and field events

How would your high school’s mascot fare?
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
May 29, 2025
Saj Sundaram
The Oregon Duck puts its arms out as it crosses the finish line during the Hayward costume relay race. The University of Oregon Track and Field team finish out their regular season home races with the Oregon Twilight meet on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Hundreds of the best high school athletes in the state will flock to Hayward Field this weekend to showcase their talents on one of the world’s most famous tracks. Although the focus will undoubtedly be on the stars performing, The Emerald has comprised a very serious list of how we think most high school mascots would fare in each event. 

The track merchants

Any jaguar, panther, lion or wildcat mascot will absolutely dominate this field. The track events were literally made for these guys to shine, and they certainly will. The jaguars (50–60 mph) and panthers (35–40 mph) are my best bet to win in any event they participate in. But this is sports and you certainly have to quantify for back-to-backs and flu games. My picks for a surprise finalist in any of these events would be the North Medford Black Tornado and the Oregon City Pioneers (who are certainly used to long-distance tracks). 

The high flyers

High jump is perhaps the most one-sided type of event throughout this list, with eagles, hawks and any type of bird having a clear advantage over the rest of the field. Although eagles generally fly higher than hawks, I’d imagine the two tyrants of the sky would do their best to get as high as possible — literally soaring over the competition. It’s a shame too, because the Pleasant Hill Billies (billy goat) are known for their jumping and climbing abilities, but ultimately would not be able to compete with the birds. 

Shot put

The strongest athletes at Hayward would have a significant advantage here, with the Grants Pass Cavemen and Tillamook Cheesemakers my top human mascot picks. On the animal side, any type of grizzly or viking mascot would be a good selection to rise to the top of the competition.  

Javelin

The Sherwood Bowmen as well as the South Eugene Axe are my top two selections. Although the mechanics of javelin are a bit different from both of these mascot’s fortes, I’m betting on the potential of both being able to adjust their skill sets better than the rest of the field. 

The wild cards

Although not a safe enough selection to beat any of the heavily favored mascots, the Sprague Olympians and Silverton Foxes feel like they could be a significant player in any event they are in. On the Olympian’s side, the appeal is obvious, with Sprague able to be at least above average in any possible event. On the other hand, the Foxes might be quick and clever enough to beat any of the more strength-heavy finalists. 

My podium (who would do the best if all mascots participated in every event):

  1. North Medford Black Tornado — speed, strength and toughness, North Medford has it all and has a perfect blend of traits that enables it to be better than any other competitor. 
  2. Sprague Olympians— a good blend of strength, toughness and strategy. My money is on the Olympians being able to excel at most events and land a top spot on the podium. 
  3. Mazama Vikings — similar to Sprague, I’d bet on Mazama being able to excel at most events and finish near the top.
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer
Saj is currently in his second year on the Photo Desk as a photojournalist. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site