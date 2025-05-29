Hayward magic at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Julia Massa Day one of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 16, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

“Hayward magic” is a concept discussed quite often in Eugene as an imaginary force many hope to touch, especially the heroes that make up Oregon’s renowned track and field squads.

Take it from Aaliyah McCormick, the Big Ten 100-meter hurdles champion and the only woman in her event to run that race in less than 13 seconds.

“What really motivated me was the Hayward magic,” McCormick said. “If we all feel the Hayward magic, everything’s gonna work out just fine.”

Men’s 5000-meter champion Simeon Birnbaum shared a similar feeling during his Big Ten Outdoor Championship record time of 13 minutes, 31.87 seconds.

“Whenever an Oregon uniform takes a lead, you kind of feel a surge in energy in the crowd,” Birnbaum said. “With a lap to go, I took the lead and the crowd started roaring. It was amazing.”

This “magic” isn’t some mythical aura that is played up by the Ducks’ success on the track; it’s an intangible feeling provided by Hayward’s historic grounds.

That was the feeling prevailing over the iconic stadium’s first time hosting the Big Ten conference championships. While it may have fueled the men’s team to a resounding conference title, it made the experience over the weekend an incredible one.

Each day built on the next, especially since the Ducks were in contention for both conference titles going into each session. Birnbaum was correct in his assessment as well; every time an Oregon racer, jumper or thrower did anything, the crowd at Hayward made sure that the athlete felt their presence.

When Oregon decathlete Koby Kessler from the famed IMG Academy from Canby, Oregon, took his beanie off to reveal his hairstyle, it would be a point of discussion throughout the weekend. Kessler started his decathlon in a way that the occasion warranted by showing off his buzzed, bleached hair, which included about a half-dozen green ducks painted on.

“(The hair added) about 100 points,” Kessler said about his decathlon score. “The 100, when I took the beanie off, that definitely helped me score a little more and run a little faster for sure.”

Kessler thrived off the raucous home crowd, even on the first day of competition.

“I love having the home crowd; it’s awesome,” Kessler said. “A big part is family coming down and being supportive. I love it.”

Another part of the Hayward magic is the proximity that fans get to athletes, especially ones not competing. During the men’s shot put competition, I sat within feet of many of Michigan’s men’s track team, many of whom weren’t competing that day, when I heard shouts of “That’s my roommate!”

The intimacy of the meet shocked me. Athletes from each team were dispersed over the concourse, cheering on their teammates and enjoying the atmosphere of one of the nation’s best sites for track and field.

Oregon’s athletes seemed to thrive off the home crowd, which became more enthusiastic each day as the Ducks got closer to a sweep of both Big Ten titles. Knowing that the NCAA outdoor championships will be coming back to Hayward, the magic isn’t done for the year.