Many Ducks earn Big Ten accolades as regular season ends

Oregon’s elite talent continues to be rewarded
Brady Ruth, Sports Writer
May 29, 2025
Julia Massa
Ryan Cooney (12) attempts to tag the Husky stealing second base. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

As the regular season came to a close and the Big Ten Tournament began, the conference dished out its end-of-season awards. 

Ten different players earned accolades along with head coach Mark Wasikowski. 

The Ducks’ skipper won Big Ten Coach of the Year in his first season back in the conference since his tenure with Purdue. Wasikowski led the Ducks to a 22-8 conference record — good for first in the Big Ten standings — in their first season in their new conference. 

Five Oregon studs were named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Pitcher Grayson Grinsell (7-1, 1.36 ERA in conference games), center fielder Mason Neville (.302 average, 26 homers), first baseman Jacob Walsh (.344 average, 19 homers), second baseman Ryan Cooney (.341 average) and closer Seth Mattox (.293 ERA, four saves) will be forever remembered for their success in 2025.

Cooney also took home the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, recognizing him for his character both on and off the field.

Four Ducks were also named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. Pitcher Jason Reitz (3-0, 3.66 ERA), left fielder Anson Aroz (.261 average, 16 homers), designated hitter Dominic Hellman (.304 average, 12 homers) and shortstop Maddox Molony (.309 average, 15 homers).

Oregon clobbered a program-record 107 homers in 2025 and many of the sluggers who contributed to the tally were rewarded for it with Big Ten accolades. 

Burke-Lee Mabeus rounds out the Ducks’ regular-season awards list with his All-Freshman Team recognition. Mabeus hit .260 with 23 RBIs in 2025 and was the only catcher named to the All-Freshman team. 

There’s never a list without controversy, and that again was the case in 2025. Grinsell’s three complete-game efforts – all of which came in conference play – and his 10 total earned runs allowed against Big Ten opponents were not enough to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, which was given to Michigan State’s Joseph Joseph Dzierwa took home the award despite Grinsell having better stats in categories like wins, losses, ERA, strikeouts, opponent batting average and WHIP.

Neville also fell short of another accolade as UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky took home Big Ten Player of the Year despite Neville leading the nation in homers in the regular season with 26. Still, it was an incredible regular season for the Ducks, who now turn their eyes to the postseason as they hunt a trip to Omaha and the College World Series.

About the Contributors
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer