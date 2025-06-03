Donate
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Ortega: UO’s unique opportunity in elevating women’s sports

Opinion: After the WNBA exhibition game, the university has a unique opportunity to continue to elevate women’s sports by utilizing its many facilities as displayed during this event
D Ortega, Opinion ColumnistJune 3, 2025
Molly McPherson
Sabrina Ionescu (20) smiles with the Duck after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

On May 12, UO alumni  Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally took to the Kilkenny Court with the rest of the New York Liberty to defeat Japan’s Toyota Antelopes in a preseason exhibition game hosted at Matthew Knight Arena. With over 12,000 fans attending, the Liberty won in an 84-61 victory in Eugene.

So, what could this event entail for the future of WNBA and other professional women’s sports leagues? Perhaps the many state-of-the-art facilities that UO has funded with much of its money can also be used to promote women’s sports.

Patrick Pierce, UO visiting professor, discussed with me the university’s potential to provide further promotional opportunities for female sports.

“The University of Oregon has perhaps the most genuine and longstanding commitment to women’s athletics. I think the foundations are here to invite more professional leagues and teams to take advantage of the venues, infrastructure, fan base, weather and innovation in ways that perhaps no other university could,” Pierce said.

With Papé Field, women’s soccer leagues like the National Women’s Soccer League and the newly developing USL W League can utilize this space to integrate with college athletics and the professional sphere. The Kilkenny Court can also be utilized for the new indoor volleyball league, League One Volleyball Pro, that is gaining traction in the country. 

UO senior Aiyana Fong attended the game and spoke about the exciting opportunities that this specific event presents.

“Hosting the WNBA exhibition at Matthew Knight Arena was not only an incredible event and a celebration of former UO athletes, but also a powerful reminder of what’s possible when universities invest in women’s sports,” Fong said. “Seeing young girls in the crowd excited and inspired, watching stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally return home with full support and love was unforgettable.” 

Not only can UO help pave the way for the future success of women’s sports, but the university can inspire generations to come, especially with young female athletes.

“The energy, turnout and visibility all prove that women’s sports are in high demand. This event should just be the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what UO continues to do for women’s sports,” Fong said.

Indeed, this is just the beginning of what the university can execute in the realm of women’s professional sports and entertainment.

