Discover The Magic: How to Do the Oregon Country Fair Right

Founded in 1969 in Veneta, Oregon, the Oregon Country Fair has been a place to celebrate art, music and community. Since 1969, the fair has amassed a yearly attendance of approximately 40,000 visitors and 17+ music stages. The country fair has a reputation for being the epitome of Oregon culture, but what if you’ve never been? Fear not. Follow these tips and tricks to ensure you have the best time at the fair.

The Fair is a dry event.

Many people do not know this, but the Oregon Country Fair prohibits bringing any alcohol or substances into the fairgrounds. There is also nowhere to buy or sell alcohol or substances on the fairgrounds. The Oregon Country Fair’s website says, “You can bring just about anything besides glass, drugs or alcohol, or your pet.” Those who do not comply with these rules will be asked to leave the fair. I would suggest using your time at the fair to let loose and connect to the nature and positive vibes around you.

Be prepared for the heat

Although the fair takes place in mid-July, the fair is predominantly uncovered and in direct sunlight. Due to this, first-time visitors often come to the fair unprepared for temperatures to reach into the low-90s. Jon Sharpy, a lifelong fair goer, mentioned this as his first tip. He said, “Come prepared for it to be hot. Make sure you either bring a water bottle — you’ll have to dump it out at the front and fill it back up at a water station.” Along with water bottles, be sure to pack sunscreen and a hat to keep yourself comfortable and cool throughout the day.

Plan your day

With over 700 vendor booths, the Oregon Country Fair is vast, and how you plan your days matters. “There are so many stages out there with so many different types of music and spoken word and vaudeville. If you plot out when you want to be in certain places, you’re going to have much more success being able to do what you want to do,” Sharpy said. The fair can be overwhelming for first-time visitors and experienced visitors alike. I would suggest taking a few minutes at the start of your day to look over “The Peach Pit,” the fair’s daily schedule, to make sure you don’t miss out on any performances you were looking forward to.

Venture off the beaten path

Although planning out your days can be helpful, be sure to save some time to wander around and see what adventure the fair has in store for you. You may find that your favorite spot to relax in the shade is not pictured on a map; it may just be waiting for you to find it. The Oregon Country Fair is full of life and culture waiting for you to explore

“Explore the little off points. There are a lot of little nooks and crannies that you can get into and probably see something that you might not expect, ” Sharpy, lifelong fair goer, said.

Embrace the weird

If you have never been to the fair before, be prepared to embrace a vibe you may not be familiar with. The Oregon Country Fair is a place for people to let loose and be themselves without judgement. Sit back and let the fair take you on an adventure of a lifetime!

“I just can’t even begin to describe the fair; it’s like nothing anyone has ever experienced. It’s about culture, bringing people together in peace and love of the arts,” Beth Kruziki, a Eugene resident, said.

This summer, take on the Oregon Country Fair like a pro and keep these tips in your back pocket to ensure you have the best experience possible!