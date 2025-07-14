Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Mitrovčan Morgan: Eugene’s dual housing crisis: The student housing paradox

Opinion: Why is it that one must hunt for an ordinary lease while ads to fill vacancies in student-centered high rises never end?
David Mitrovčan Morgan, Opinion Columnist
July 14, 2025
Noa Schwartz

I am constantly inundated with ads to move to one of the flashy student high-rises. For someone who had to scour for a lease in an ordinary apartment, the surplus feels surreal. These PBSAs somehow orbit outside Eugene’s strained rental market. 

While our city limps at a vacancy rate of 3.45%, well below the “healthy” 5%, PBSAs have swelled to 8.25%

This is the direct legacy of a decades-long construction blitz fueled by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and private equity chasing predictable revenue streams. While the student population only represents 10% of Eugene’s housing market area, PBSAs accounted for nearly 33% of all new rental construction since 2010

Why did capital investment flow so disproportionately into student high rises?

A lower risk profile plays a role. Because PBSAs lease by the bed, revenue largely stays intact even if one roommate bails, and a parent cosigner stands behind nearly every contract. College enrollment also usually holds firm when recessions hit; rent checks keep coming even as conventional landlords brace for missed payments.

Higher profit margins sweeten the lure. PBSAs face brisker turnover compared to their conventional counterparts, letting landlords raise rent prices quicker and with minimal resistance.

The result is a city that now operates dual rental markets: the starved traditional market and the oversupplied PBSA market. Paradoxically, not enough, yet too much. 

The imbalance is poised to widen. While UO has posted record-high enrollment for several years, 2023 appears to mark the trend’s plateau, with lower enrollment continuing from 2024 onward. National demographic headwinds suggest this is only the beginning.  

Moreover, it is just as important to note who these future Ducks are: the proportion of in-state students is climbing while out-of-state enrollment is waning.

The demographic PBSAs were engineered to attract, therefore, are shrinking, while the construction of PBSAs, seen by new proposals, continues onward. Today’s 8.25% vacancy rate will surely wade into double digits soon.

This is a major problem. These PBSAs take up space, demand time from permit holders and occupy much-needed tradesmen while no longer fixing a gap in Eugene’s housing market. 

They’re also incredibly hard to convert to regular housing due to their wonky floor plan with a bathroom for every occupant and generally poor construction. 

A resident at a recently built PBSA, third year Alyssa Waterson explained how she faced flooding in this brand-new building and had to “keep everything off the ground in fear of it being ruined.” 

When I asked Waterson why she’s returning this year, despite believing “[she] should not be paying the amount [she is] for the quality I’m getting,” she said. “We just had to find a place to live — that’s the reality of student housing in Eugene.” 

Students are feeling the pain of this dual housing crisis: with conventional listings quickly snapped up, many have no choice but to sign the inflated but readily available PBSA leases, draining loan budgets and paychecks alike while the promised “luxury” leaks, molds or floods around them. 

Non-college residents endure the same squeeze, watching rents climb while vacancies vanish.

I do not advocate for government intervention lightly, but this is an instance where it may be needed. 

The City of Eugene has the most direct lever of power. No building can rise without the city’s approval, so being more intentional with its permitting process can aid in a much-needed private sector correction. 

After all, when looking at building plans, it’s not that hard to tell who the space is meant to serve.

