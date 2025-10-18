Donate
House fire across from UO residence hall

The fire occurred by Kalapuya Ilihi.
Ysabella Sosa
October 18, 2025
Ysabella Sosa
Emergency officials responded to a “house fire” call across from Kalapuya Ilihi early Saturday morning. The fire was located on the corner of Moss Street and East 17th Avenue.

Updated 1:30 a.m.

At least five Eugene-Springfield Fire department engines and half a dozen other emergency services vehicles were on site. Officials secured the perimeter with caution tape.

At least five Eugene-Springfield Fire department engines and half a dozen other emergency services vehicles were on site. Officials secured the perimeter with caution tape.

Around 25 bystanders, which were nearly all students, observed the fire and smoke rising from the smoldering building.

The fire has been extinguished, according to a Daily Emerald reporter on scene.

Updated 1:46 a.m.

The University of Oregon sent out an alert advising students to “AVOID 17th and Moss” at 1:46 a.m.

They described the incident as a “vacant residence on fire.” 

Updated 3:30 a.m.

The university sent out a second alert, confirming that the fire has been extinguished. 

“ALL CLEAR – 17th and Moss,” UO said.

This is a developing story.

Ysabella Sosa
