Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Alodapus chapter 1: Touchdown

Cartoon: Dive into the world of Alodapus, the alien, as he begins his Eugene adventure.
Molly Malloy, Opinion CartoonistOctober 22, 2025
Molly Malloy/Daily Emerald
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Sofia Campbell/Daily Emerald
Mitrovcan Morgan: In the age of online applications, the golden ticket still wins
Stephanie Yang
Kurihara: Stop hiding it: domestic violence deserves a voice this October
Sofia Campbell/Daily Emerald
Ferguson: Weeders, leaders or gatekeepers?
Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, located in Phnom Penh, serves as a somber memorial for those who have lost their lives at the hand of the Khmer Rouge. This commemorative site is one of many across the country, remembering the killing fields. (Aishiki Nag/Emerald)
Nag: How to Never Forget
The Daily Emerald print cover from May 9, 1916. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Editorial: The Emerald Media Group condemns attack on press freedom at the Indiana Daily Student
A United States Border Patrol agent holds a crowd control weapon as he pears into the crowd of demonstrators. On June 14 around 6:30 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau declared a riot at the Immigration Customs Enforcement Center in south Portland after four straight days of demonstrations. A crowd of roughly 200-300 endured multiple tear gas cans being thrown throughout the night, from roughly 6:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Demonstrators threw rocks and plastic water bottles at the ICE facility, with several federal authorities periodically deploying pepper spray and shooting pepper spray balls to control the crowd. At the end of the night, three demonstrators had been arrested. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Nag: No troops in Portland!
About the Contributor
Molly Malloy
Molly Malloy, Opinion Cartoonist
Molly is the Opinion Cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. She is a passionate artist, majoring in Art and Technology. With a strong background in painting and illustration, Molly has curated her comic style to be playful and nostalgic, and always aims to make her viewers smile.