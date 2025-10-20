Donate
Trent Kersten, Oregon volleyball continue to grow together

Oregon’s first-year head coach is learning to balance expectations with his own will to win.
Joe Krasnowski, Senior Sports Writer
October 20, 2025
Katie Poluyansky
Oregon Ducks recollect during a timeout. The University of Oregon’s Women’s Volleyball Team faced the University of Washington’s Women’s Volleyball Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 12, 2025. (Katie Poluyansky/Emerald)

Rivalry games are far more than just high-charged contests where wackiness and parity reign; they also provide a consistent barometer for where programs are at in their particular season. 

Oregon’s 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 29-27) loss to rival Washington was closer than the final scoreline would suggest. Both teams were competitive throughout, with Oregon leading in kills (44-42) but struggling significantly in hit percentage and attack errors.  

Alanah Clemente, Sophia Meyers and Valentina Vaulet had 12, 11 and 10 kills apiece for an Oregon team that once again utilized Cora Taylor (28 assists) — who Kersten described as being “a little off” as its primary engine. 

Both teams were near even in total errors, but Washington was far more opportunistic at set points in the first and third when the match mattered the most. 

“For us, it’s more about trying to be good on every single point,” Kersten said. “We don’t focus a whole lot on phases of the set.” 

The Ducks went up 8-2 in the first set, but struggled to maintain momentum and consistency throughout. 

“So much about this match was that we are being tested by teams that can play a little and expose you, and we just are not where we need to be volleyball-wise.” Kersten said. 

Oregon has flashed its potential thus far in 2025, with home conference wins against Iowa and Ohio State the main highlights. 

Still, Kersten expects more from his team overall, while still understanding the difficulties that come with playing in the Big Ten. 

“At the end of the day, we are in the arena of the Big Ten playing really quality teams,” Kersten said. “We have so much to grow, (but) we have to be careful not to want to be before we give them time to get there. That’s something I’m battling with personally as a coach: how far do we push (and) how much development we push while still keeping things healthy.” 

Oregon will likely be more than fine in the long run, but it’s going to be difficult for Kersten to separate realistic expectations from his own competitive spirit. 

“Credit to Washington for exposing us in our tip defense and a couple other areas of the game that just are not good enough to win against a quality team right now,” Kersten said.

Kersten even acknowledged that his team is in a lot of positions it hasn’t been in before, especially in the Big Ten. That, parlayed with Oregon’s facilities and Kersten’s track record, means it would be surprising if Oregon isn’t back to the near-top of the conference in a year. 

But for now, Oregon isn’t yet at that point, and for Kersten that means “a lot of sleepless nights.” 

“When we choose to execute and do the right things, we can play; we just aren’t choosing that enough. We are not consistent enough.”

