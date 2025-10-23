Pro Ducks: Rookie edition

Former Ducks have been tearing it up in the NFL, especially the rookies. Over the past week of play, Terrance Ferguson scored for the Rams, Jamaree Caldwell tore it up for the Chargers and Brandon Dorlus has become a regular in the Falcons defense.

Terrance Ferguson scores first NFL touchdown for Rams in London

Ferguson scored his first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. He has only caught two receptions on the year in four targets, as a backup to Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen.

Ferguson was a second-round pick for the Rams in 2025, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if his production increases as the season goes on. He has a lot of potential due to his ability to break out for deep passes, even with his large frame, standing at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds.

Jamaree Caldwell records a season high in tackles against the Colts

Caldwell picked up four total tackles and 1.5 stuffs in a loss to the Colts. He has been performing well with the Chargers’ defensive line this season, picking up 13 total tackles, one sack and 3.5 stuffs. Caldwell has been a nightmare for interior linemen this season and uses his size to prevent gaps for runs.

Caldwell was selected in the third round in 2025 and has so far split time with veteran Teair Tart. He has been outperforming Tart in tackles and sacks so far this season and could take over as the lead nose tackle for Los Angeles.

Brandon Dorlus continues to perform in loss to Niners

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus has been a mainstay on the Falcons’ defensive line this season after only appearing in two games last season. He has picked up eight total tackles and 1.5 sacks through six games with Atlanta, and had two tackles in a 20-10 loss against San Francisco on Sunday.

Dorlus was a fourth round pick in 2024 and struggled to get playing time last season, but was able to contribute three total tackles in his two appearances. His ability to shed blocks and pressure quarterbacks will be a valuable asset to a struggling Falcons defense going forward.

Josh Conerly Jr. struggles with the Commanders

The Commanders’ offensive line has been decent so far this season, but Conerly has not been performing well in his first season. He has let up five sacks so far this season and has a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 47.4, which is based on blocking performance. The Commanders are on a two game losing streak after a 44-22 loss in Dallas. The Commanders let up four sacks against the Cowboys, one of which injured starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The 2025 first round pick was the seventh offensive lineman selected in the draft and the second-highest Duck selected. Initially a left tackle, he was forced to switch to the right side when Washington traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Conerly has room for improvement going forward in his rookie year, and expectations are high for the young lineman.

Jordan Burch performing well off the bench

Burch has been strong as a backup defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals this season with 10 total tackles. He has struggled to get playing time with veteran Josh Sweat dominating as the starter. It seems unlikely that Burch will start anytime soon, but has still been a contributor.

Burch was selected in the third round in 2025 by the Cardinals, who focused on drafting defensive players throughout. With the organization seemingly focused on the future of their defense, Burch could be a key part of that plan.