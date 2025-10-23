Donate
Ducks set to don Grateful Dead-inspired jerseys against Wisconsin

Oregon’s new jerseys celebrate a long history between the band and the city of Eugene.
Harry Leader, Sports Writer
October 23, 2025

“Long Live The Grateful Dead !!! We, of the Oregon Dead, are most grateful,” former Portland Trail Blazers star center wrote on his Instagram after Dead and Company’s Autzen performance. (Via Bill Walton’s Instagram)

The Oregon Ducks will debut their latest alternate uniform against the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend, which features tie-dye and a Grateful Dead inspired logo. The collaboration is not random, though; the band has a long history of performances in Eugene and at Autzen Stadium.

The uniform is a spin on their 2024 “Fly Era” uniforms with yellow and green tie-dye on the jersey numbers and logo on the back of the helmet. The helmet also features a twist on the Grateful Dead’s rainbow bears, with five different colored Oregon Ducks marching on the back. 

The bear reference comes from the 1973 “Bear’s Choice” album, which featured different colored bears marching around the cover and has since become one of the band’s standout logos alongside their main logo of a skull with a lightning bolt. The new jersey also features an alternative version of the skull where it is replaced with a duck, and the lightning bolt is shaped like the Nike Swoosh.

“As it’s the Oregon tradition to be untraditional, this is just the latest example of the relationship between Nike and Oregon represented in a football uniform accompanied by both player and fan off-field apparel,” UO football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said to GoDucks. “We are grateful – pun very much intended – for the opportunity to participate in this collaboration.”

The band itself performed at Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994, but their first performance at the University of Oregon took place in the EMU Ballroom in 1968. This performance was one of many concerts that the band did at universities during the Vietnam War protests.

The Grateful Dead also has ties with the local community. In 1972, they played a benefit concert to save Springfield Creamery, which famous novelist Ken Kesey’s family owned. The concert saved the business and created a strong tie between the band and Eugene. 

Fans are encouraged to participate in the “tie-dye out” at Autzen this Saturday in the matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, which will kick off at 4 p.m. PST.

About the Contributor
Harry Leader, Sports Writer
Harry Leader is a senior majoring in journalism with a minor in sports business. As a sports writer, he looks to give an insight into the sports we all love. Originally from Oakland, California, Harry previously worked as a livestream commentator and media and marketing intern for USL League 2 club Lane United FC. He was also a part of the SOJCs Sports Journalism in Dublin program where he got experience in deadline reporting and profile writing. With experience in both play-by-play and reporting, Harry hopes to one day work in sports broadcasting and print journalism. 