Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

UO Outdoor Program’s A Night at the Barn is back

The University of Oregon Outdoor Program had their first live music event of the year on Oct. 16, A Night at the Barn.
Everette Cogswell, Arts and Culture Writer
October 27, 2025
Fred Hall
Tiara of the Junkyard Divas lets it all out for the crowd. On October 16, 2025 the University of Oregon Outdoor Program hosted A Night at the Barn, a free for students, live music performance with 5 different bands playing throughout the night. (Fred Hall/Emerald)

On Oct. 16, the University of Oregon Outdoor Program hosted their first live music event of the year: A Night at the Barn. The night was filled with student bands, dancing and moshing

This event was held at the Outdoor Program Rental Barn, located on East 18th Avenue and University Street. The barn is a beautiful venue with open air and mood lighting that set a really nice ambience. The gathering was free for all students with a student ID, and all attendees were greeted with a smile at the door. 

The music, bands and artists vary each time the Outdoor Program hosts this event. From indie pop, rock and folk/bluegrass, every band that performed put on a fantastic show. Bands were interacting with the audience, and artists and attendees were all enjoying themselves. This time around, the bands were Kellen, Junkyard Divas, DogPlaysDead, Matt Roome Trio and 10 or 11 Deer. 

The general vibe of the night trended toward indie rock, and each band put on a unique show that drew in students from across campus. “It’s nice to see people show out for local music on a Thursday,” Avery Ahmanson, the bassist for DogPlaysDead, said. “It’s cool that there’s such a community here.”

And community there was; this event was highly attended, and the audience was filled with uplifting energy. Whether or not students were involved with the Outdoor Program, it didn’t matter here; the barn was filled with positive energy. “It’s super fun to have these big events like this. I feel like it’s a good outreach opportunity, especially for younger students,” Kate McConley, a freshman environmental science major at UO, said. 

With string lights illuminating the room and big garage doors open for airflow, this space was a great alternative to the more common backyard shows held around Eugene. Cozy with a little taste of grunge, the barn is a must-see in this environment. 

Dog Plays Dead plays for the large crowd. On October 16, 2025 the University of Oregon Outdoor Program hosted A Night at the Barn, a free for students, live music performance with 5 different bands playing throughout the night. (Fred Hall/Emerald)

“I don’t go to a lot of concerts, but I heard about this one happening tonight, so I thought I’d check it out. I’m really liking it,” Michael Germain, a UO Senior said. “Tunes are good, people are cool and the venue is nice.”

A Night at the Barn is a way to get more involved with campus programs like The Outdoor Program. It’s easy to meet other people who are in the organization, or just to spend time with people who all share a common interest: their love for music.

“These events specifically mean a lot to me because my long-term partner is the bassist for one of the bands,” Violette Creel, a senior said. “It’s great to be able to know the community personally, but also to constantly be meeting people who are mutual through the bands.”

 

