Kiara Romero leads No. 4 Ducks to second-place finish at Stanford

On October 19, the No. 3 ranked Oregon women’s golf team took a short trip down to California to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate tournament at Stanford Golf Course. The Ducks would finish second overall behind the tournament hosts, No. 3 Stanford.

Oregon shot an overall score of 838, 14 under par, which was 19 strokes behind Stanford, who set a new program record at Stanford Golf Course with 817, 35 under par. Kiara Romero dominated in the tournament, especially in her final round where she tied UCLA’s Meghan Royal for the tournament best score of 6-under 65.

Romero finished in a three-way tie for second with a score of 204, or nine under par, only a stroke back from the individual winner of the tournament, Megba Ganne of Stanford. This result marks the Ducks’ second runner-up finish of the season.

“This was a really good effort by our team this weekend,” head coach Derek Radley said to GoDucks. “This was a really big and really talented field so to shoot 14-under par and place second is a really good achievement for our ladies. Kiara was really locked in and kind of carried us through the final round today but I thought all five of our Ducks played well and had some really good moments this weekend. I’m excited to see how we can continue to grow and get better as we finish up the fall season.”

Sophomore Tong An and freshman Sophie Han finished tied for 20th place with a final score of 212, or one under par overall. Han and An’s finish is nothing to look over considering that Oregon was one of only three teams to have three players in the top 20.

Freshman Shyla Singh finished with an overall score of 218, or 5 over par. Her poor performance in the first round ultimately kept her out of the top 20. She shot a 77 in the first round, but finished strong in the final two rounds, shooting a 70 and 71 taking her from 50th to 46th place.

Similar to Singh, Darae Chung had a great overall performance spoiled by one bad round after she shot an overall score of 220, or 7 over par. She had a strong opening two rounds shooting a 69 and 70, but in her final round she shot an 81 which sent her into a free fall to 53rd place from 15th.

Oregon will look to take this winning energy into its next tournament on October 27 in Atlanta. A strong performance in the East Lake Cup would give the Ducks a massive boost in momentum as they head into the winter break. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.