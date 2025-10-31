Donate
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Alodapus chapter 2: Hirons

Cartoon: From outer space to Eugene’s favorite place — Alodapus lands at Hirons.
Molly Malloy, Opinion CartoonistOctober 31, 2025
Molly Malloy/Daily Emerald
About the Contributor
Molly Malloy
Molly Malloy, Opinion Cartoonist
Molly is the Opinion Cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. She is a passionate artist, majoring in Art and Technology. With a strong background in painting and illustration, Molly has curated her comic style to be playful and nostalgic, and always aims to make her viewers smile.