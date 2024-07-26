Four artists to watch in 2024

Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald

We’ve already made it to the dog days of 2024, and the year has proven itself to be a major year for big moments in music. Kendrick Lamar got the club on its feet while convincing the whole world of Drake’s pedophilia. Shaboozey took over the summer and is encouraging everyone at every bar across America to get tipsy. Sabrina Carpenter has declared herself pop’s newest female sensation, deciding that just one viral smash in the Top 10 wasn’t going to cut it.

Now more than ever, new artists fresh on the scene are sharing the spotlight with seasoned vets, and this year is chock-full of young faces that are here to show us the world is theirs. Here are four emerging artists to watch as they make their mark in 2024.

Mk.gee

This 26-year-old rising star has been making a name in the indie world since 2018. Mk.gee, born Michael Gordon, has forged an incomparable DIY sound that offers a sense of mystery and allure accentuated by his unparalleled ear for texture and feeling — dreamy yet grungy, stripped-back yet sweeping. And as he reels you into his nocturnal universe, you simply can’t take your ears off him.

Early tracks like “You” displayed his sunny, fun-loving grooves that oozed with glistening potential. But it wasn’t until his breakthrough debut album “Two Star & The Dream Police,” which released in February, that he truly found his enigmatic sonic niche. His entrancing musical worldbuilding has garnered big-name co-signs such as Frank Ocean and Eric Clapton. In a recent interview, Clapton said that Mk.gee “has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.” Which, coming from Clapton, is not something to be taken lightly.

Mk.gee’s new album is transcending, innovative and deeply intimate. It currently bears the highly coveted designation of my favorite album of the year so far. Mk.gee is finally getting the recognition he deserves, and he will only grow bigger with time to become a torchbearer for indie experimentation and true sonic discovery.

Tracks to get you started:

“I Want”

“Alesis”

“Isn’t It So Convenient”

Tommy Richman

If you haven’t heard Tommy Richman’s smash hit single “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by now, it’s likely you deleted all social media platforms and locked yourself in your bedroom for the last three months. A true product of the internet’s unique ability to foster instant algorithm-boosted successes, this inescapable earworm of a track has exhibited staying power on the charts. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been blasting out of car speakers around every corner.

But Richman is not a one-trick pony. His sneaky yet steady stream of singles over the past few years exemplifies his captivating and unexpected blend of hip-hop, R&B and alternative music. His sound coalesces to create a distinct flavor that, while deriving from past eras of stylistic inspiration, feels all his own. Infectious falsettos paired with punchy drums and an undeniable bounce produces a charismatic energy that his newfound die-hards can’t seem to get enough of.

Like any great artist, he’s already found his signature sound with true finesse and style, and yet it still leaves you guessing. He seemed to appear out of thin air, but now it’s Tommy Richman’s world and we’re just living in it, eager to join the party.

Tracks to get you started:

“DEVIL IS A LIE”

“WHAT DO U LIKE”

“SELFISH”

Amaarae

Amaarae can do it all. Since the singer-songwriter/producer hit the mainstream with the viral hit, “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” in 2020, she’s been rejecting expectations and reaching beyond the confines of genre. She’s continued to show her growing fanbase her natural ability for versatility with each release.

The Ghanaian-American artist seamlessly takes her free-flowing, airy falsettos across musical landscapes rooted in her Afro-pop and R&B beginnings. But she’s unafraid to take her experimentation further with flavors of hip-hop, bedroom pop and alternative thrown into the mix. Her approach feels carefree and fun yet meticulous and precise. Her 2023 album “Fountain Baby” sees her artistic spirit as boundless and promising as ever.

Her distinct and quirky voice has captured the attention of several established artists as of late. Most recently, she made several guest appearances on Childish Gambino’s new album, “Bando Stone and the New World.” We should expect plenty more big-name collaborations to come, but for now, this summer is the perfect time to dig into her fresh bops.

Tracks to get you started:

“Princess Going Digital”

“Co-Star”

“Wasted Eyes”

Tyla

Like “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” this summer, it was equally as difficult to avoid Tyla’s global viral sensation “Water” last summer. The song took TikTok by storm with dances and challenges to accompany the African pop banger. Her angelic vocals across smooth house bumps and syncopated rhythms have made her nothing short of a superstar on the biggest stage. But her swift rise to fame this past year is only the beginning.

Following a meteoric rise in 2023, the South African songstress unveiled her self-titled debut album earlier this year. The album arrived after a whirlwind year in which she released “Water,” landed a fashion campaign with Gap and secured a history-making Grammy win for Best African Music Performance.

For many listeners, “Water” served as an introduction to amapiano, a captivating musical movement that emerged from South Africa’s townships in the 2010s. Amapiano blends deep house, jazz, kwaito and long drum percussion, creating a mesmerizing, mid-tempo sound that fuels South Africa’s party scene.

Her debut positions the 22-year-old as the African pop icon she always envisioned herself as. Since her smash hit gave her the momentum she needed, she’s expanded on her amapiano sound to fulfill her mission of bringing South Africa to the world. If Tyla is telling us anything, it’s that Africa is the future of modern music.

Tracks to get you started:

“On and On”

“Truth or Dare”

“Breathe Me”

This year has been defined by viral moments and an uproar of new young faces. The plain of the music landscape is being redefined every day by the refreshing voices determined to push the boundaries. Keep these artists on your radar and see why they are forging the future of the industry.