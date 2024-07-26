Project Pabst Returns to Portland for the 10th Season

Beer, one of the most iconic accompaniments to any form of entertainment, whether on the couch in a can, at a show in a paper bag, or served in a cool glass resting delicately on the edge of a pool table, grabbing a cold one has never been as easy as in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Nestled along the Willamette with its myriad of legendary bridges, the bonafide mecca of microbreweries is welcoming Project Pabst for the 10th season. Under the blue trestles of the Ross Island Bridge, local bands of the likes of Strfkr, La Luz and Glitterfox will accompany headliners Billy Idol and Big Thief for a two day festival this weekend, July 27th to the 28th.

With some of the brightest talents in the indie scene, Project Pabst honors the age old saying, “hold my beer”. When faced with the almighty task of a lineup that would make Portlander’s proud, Project Pabst has yet again reminded us why a PBR, whether canned, bottled or kegged, indie music and an Oregonian summer night can make this weekend one to remember for the ages. Stay tuned for coverage and reviews of the event or better yet see for yourself. More information provided below in the link.

projectpabst.com