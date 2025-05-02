Calling all small businesses to World Without Borders

If you are looking to expand your brand, grow entrepreneurship skills and earn some extra cash, now is your chance to apply to the annual World Without Border’s event. The event, hosted by the Multicultural Center (MCC), will take place on May 23 from 1-5 p.m. in the EMU amphitheater.

“The biggest goal of World Without Borders is to continue fostering community and sharing each other’s cultures,” Dinorah Ortiz, program director of the MCC, said. The applications are open to all vendors and small businesses, regardless if you’re a student or resident, and can be found on their Instagram.

After opening in 1995, the MCC has become a catalyst for a series of changes, providing a place for students of all races and backgrounds. “I think the wonderful part about the MCC is it’s inviting anyone to come in and join. Everybody has their backgrounds, their own stories and their own cultures and we really focus on that community element,” Ortiz said.

In previous years, the event consisted of student performers, food vendors and small businesses. But this year, things are looking a little different with more of a “focus on the vendors in the small businesses,” Aletha Lengkong, marketing and design coordinator at the MCC, said. “It’s definitely giving people the platform to sell and connect with the college community. Whether it’s a student-owned business or a locally-owned business.”

A popular vendor who has sold at the market for the past three years, Stellar Studio Co, has made her mark selling her handmade crochet accessories and finding a connection to the organization along the way. After being referred to by a friend, the owner, Myah Millner — also a UO alumni — first sold at the event her junior year in 2022, then her senior year and again at last year’s WWB.

“I’m Black and you know it’s really hard navigating for BIPOC (Black Indigenous People Of Color) spaces,” Millner said. “I love how much it is about community because when I was a journalism student my main goal was to uplift the BIPOC community and I love to be a part of spaces like that, so that’s why I continue to do it.”

This year, the MCC is looking for 11 vendors to come and sell their items. There is no criteria for entry, just a passion for your business and identity.

“If there is any vending experience on campus and that you want to do it, I would do it. They are trying to uplift you so people can see your talent and what you create,” Millner said.