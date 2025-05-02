Blood, sweat and tears: ‘The Pitt’ confronts healthcare woes in one heart-pounding shift

The sun has barely risen above the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, which has no concept of day and night. A perpetual horde of ailing patients rots angrily in the cramped waiting room, braving the long road to relief. Out of nowhere, sirens and stretchers shuttle in heart attacks, bullet wounds, foot deglovings and urgent medical mysteries. For Dr. Robby and his heroic crew of doctors, nurses and students, it’s just another taxing day at the office — another day of saving lives.

I know what you’re thinking: another tired medical show? For decades, network television has been dominated by the hospital drama. Shows like “ER” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are among the most popular and longest-running. The genre’s been beaten into the ground and recoated with the same shade of paint time and time again, on track for a visit to the morgue. I didn’t think I would ever tune in.

Fortunately, the genre still has some blood coursing through its veins. All it needed was some emergency medicine — a fresh revitalization for the streaming era. Against all odds, Max’s “The Pitt” is one of the most arresting, intelligent and novel approaches to ER pandemonium ever put to screen.

The immediate impetus that drives “The Pitt” to success is its formula-breaking structure. Its 15-episode season takes place over a single shift, with each episode spanning one hour of unpredictable chaos.

Attending physician Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, played by “ER” veteran Noah Wyle, administers an ensemble of battling egos and hesitant newcomers. Still grappling with the tragic loss of his mentor, Dr. Adamson, who lost his battle with COVID-19, Dr. Robby struggles to bury the toll and keep the operation running smoothly.

“The Pitt,” which prides itself on being one of the most accurate and well-researched medical dramas to date, forces you to keep your head on a swivel. It’s not the kind of show you can throw on in the background while you scroll through social media. Each episode introduces a smattering of patients, all sporting diverse injuries of varying intensity. Our doctors must work together to find solutions, simultaneously juggling personal crises, uncooperative patients and understaffing. Some are discharged quickly; others last the whole season.

The camera swerves through crowded triage rooms, stressful saves, tragic losses and friendly banter as if shot entirely in real-time. There are no skips or time jumps to delay momentum, only a few quiet moments to reset your brain. Though oftentimes tragic, it’s still incredibly fun and playful. Mirroring the characters’ reality, you must let go of the previous hour’s tragedy to focus on the next. But as impressively witty and messy as this ensemble is, maintaining that necessary lightheartedness, the exhausting build-up is unavoidable. Watching “The Pitt” is emotional whiplash, just as it must be working in its hospital environment.

As riveting and accurate as the medical jargon, quick fixes and gory practical effects are, what really sells “The Pitt” is its vast assortment of well-written, interesting characters. The focus is on the staff — their interpersonal relationships, unique quirks and backstories — rather than the patients. The cast is so grand, littered with lovable and hateable characters, that it’s hard to single out anybody without mentioning them all.

That being said, Noah Wyle is effortless at the helm. He’s gentle and commanding, stern and empathetic, bottling up heaps of pain and guilt while maintaining kindness and warmth. I could feel the sadness and anger protruding from his frequently crossed arms, slowly cracking through as the shift unraveled.

The season builds up to a climactic mass casualty that tosses the ER into a blood-soaked madhouse, illuminating several injustices burdening the American healthcare system.

“The Pitt” tackles key issues affecting doctors, including COVID-19 burnout, institutional distrust, medical misinformation and anti-vaccine sentiments. Its ultimate thesis upholds the self-sacrificing miracle work of medical professionals and refutes the damning underfunding and skepticism plaguing a broken system.

After spending 15 hours in the confines of “The Pitt,” I am doubly grateful and astounded at the sheer willpower of healthcare heroes. Season two cannot come soon enough.