The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Class of 2028 IntroDUCKtion is underway

The University of Oregon’s class of 2028’s freshman IntroDUCKtion began on July 11 and incoming students reflected on the costs of their attendance
Reilly Norgren and McKenzie LaRueAugust 19, 2024
Lulu Devoulin
Introducktion kicked off last week as the University of Oregon welcomes the class of 2028 to campus (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)

IntroDUCKtion serves as a first look at the University of Oregon for the incoming class of 2028 as they make their way to campus.

The class of 2028, and any class during IntroDUCKtion, spends a two-day period touring campus, meeting future classmates and acclimating to the “freshmen-style living” with the ability to spend two nights in the dormitories.

The IntroDUCKtion orientation sessions are mandatory to attend on campus, except for one off-site session in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previous off-campus locations have been in Dallas, Chicago and Washington D.C. IntroDUCKtion is not a free experience, meaning that for students coming from out of the city, state or even country, travel costs are something to consider. 

The price for admission to IntroDUCKtion is $395, and that covers up to two nights in university housing, staff wages, any meals provided and other necessities such as custodial, sanitization, space and equipment rentals. This cost is the same regardless if an incoming student is an Oregon resident or not.

According to Student Orientation Programs, for those who decide to stay off-campus for the duration of the event, the price increases to $450. 

This does not include the cost of hotels and excludes any transportation students may need to transport themselves to and from campus. The closest hotels to campus are Best Western, Hayward Inn, Maverick Hotel and University Inn. The least expensive of those options is the Maverick Hotel at $121 a night, and the highest is the Hayward Inn at $170, depending on the booking site.

Chloe Doner, a third-year member of the student orientation staff, said that this year the orientation program has students coming from all 50 states and six countries. Doner said that many students outside of Oregon choose to fly to attend orientation, but the topic of exact fares and cost doesn’t typically come up to her as their orientation leader.

Ren Baez, an incoming freshman who traveled from Illinois, reflected on the costs involved. 

“[It took] about $395, close to $400, to get here, not to mention transportation. It kind of adds up,” Baez said. “I mean college costs a lot anyways. It never gets easy, these kinds of payments.”

When asked about their satisfaction with IntroDUCKtion, they said, “I’m happy to be here. Honestly, it’s worth it. These things have their costs for a reason. I do feel that here, it really applies.”

According to a statement from Cora Bennett, director of Student Orientation Programs at UO, fees for the orientation are broken down into four main cost options. The two-day on-campus session fee, the one-day on-campus session fee, an off-site fee and fee for having an extra guest.

Bennett said that the cost of attending an IntroDUCKtion session is to help cover the cost of both orientation and Week of Welcome experiences. Bennett said that in the past, students had to pay extra for the two-night stay in the dormitories.

IntroDUCKtion and Week of Welcome are not a profit-making enterprise for the university,” Bennett said.

Students who are part of the PathwayOregon or Home Flight Scholars programs, both programs that cover the total cost of tuition and fees for a student, do not get charged the orientation fees.

The fee structure is “regularly” re-evaluated by the university, according to Bennett. Any changes made are vetted by the Tuition and Fee Advisory Board.

“Our hope is that most students and their families feel like they’ve gotten their money’s worth,” Bennett said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in academics
Photo courtesy of Kody Kelleher.
UO selects Kody Kelleher as Scholz’ advisor, secretary
Individuals walk across campus on a dreary afternoon. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Freshmen reflect on their first year at UO
(Eleanor Klock/Daily Emerald)
Changes for the 2024-2025 UO academic year
The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: The class of 2024 graduates, celebrates, and protests during their commencement ceremony
(Grace Turchetto/Daily Emerald)
Meet the Constitution Court’s two newest justices
A demonstrator works on taking down the banner reading "Alareer Hall"&#8212;the name demonstrators gave to Johnson Hall, in honor of a Palestinian poet and writer Refaat Alareer&#8212;on May 22, 2024. After weeks of protest, the 24-day-long encampment demonstration saw its end after negotiations teams from the encampment and the University of Oregon reached an agreement to end the encampment in exchange for meeting some student demands, including "No adverse action" for "protected speech" activities, a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Campus organizations reflect on Pro-Palestine, UO agreement
More in campus
The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Students navigate the campus job market with Handshake
Oregon Hillel Executive Director Andy Gitelson poses for a portrait on Nov. 28. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Jewish student groups speak on UO’s communication, support
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
Max Jensen (right), a member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, hands out flyers during a 2022 GTFF protest on campus. Jensen is running for ASUO president in the 2024 presidential election on the UO Student Power slate. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Inside ASUO’s chaotic spring election
(SEIU holds impasse rally/Chiu)
SEIU holds “Rally for Respect” in wake of impasse
More in Features
JPEGMAFIA performed on the “Lay Down My Life Tour” at the McDonald Theatre Eugene, Ore., on August 13th , 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: JPEGMAFIA's Lay Down My Life Tour
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Summer cyclist: cranking up the ante
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Morris: Is a gap year worth it?
The Racks is a new UO student owned and operated vintage store in downtown Eugene, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Introducing The Racks: UO’s favorite pop-up vintage sellers open a storefront in Eugene
Children watch, smiling, as drag performer Heavy Cream dances through the crowd at the annual Pride in the Park event on August 10, 2024.Community members gathered for Eugene’s annual Pride in the Park—an event held in the city since the 1990s—to celebrate LGBTQ+ people, communities, art and expression. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Community gathers for annual Pride in the Park
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
“MEGAN” is a reintroduction to this decade’s Hot Girl
About the Contributors
Reilly Norgren
Reilly Norgren, Campus News & Investigative Reporter
Reilly Norgren is a third year Journalism and English student. Reilly is a campus news and investigate reporter for the Daily Emerald. She primarily covers university affairs, breaking news and labor movements.
McKenzie LaRue, Campus News Reporter
Lulu Devoulin
Lulu Devoulin, Photographer
Lucia is a recent graduate of the University of Oregon's Art and Technology program and primarily an arts & culture photographer for the Emerald.