Class of 2028 IntroDUCKtion is underway

IntroDUCKtion serves as a first look at the University of Oregon for the incoming class of 2028 as they make their way to campus.

The class of 2028, and any class during IntroDUCKtion, spends a two-day period touring campus, meeting future classmates and acclimating to the “freshmen-style living” with the ability to spend two nights in the dormitories.

The IntroDUCKtion orientation sessions are mandatory to attend on campus, except for one off-site session in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previous off-campus locations have been in Dallas, Chicago and Washington D.C. IntroDUCKtion is not a free experience, meaning that for students coming from out of the city, state or even country, travel costs are something to consider.

The price for admission to IntroDUCKtion is $395, and that covers up to two nights in university housing, staff wages, any meals provided and other necessities such as custodial, sanitization, space and equipment rentals. This cost is the same regardless if an incoming student is an Oregon resident or not.

According to Student Orientation Programs, for those who decide to stay off-campus for the duration of the event, the price increases to $450.

This does not include the cost of hotels and excludes any transportation students may need to transport themselves to and from campus. The closest hotels to campus are Best Western, Hayward Inn, Maverick Hotel and University Inn. The least expensive of those options is the Maverick Hotel at $121 a night, and the highest is the Hayward Inn at $170, depending on the booking site.

Chloe Doner, a third-year member of the student orientation staff, said that this year the orientation program has students coming from all 50 states and six countries. Doner said that many students outside of Oregon choose to fly to attend orientation, but the topic of exact fares and cost doesn’t typically come up to her as their orientation leader.

Ren Baez, an incoming freshman who traveled from Illinois, reflected on the costs involved.

“[It took] about $395, close to $400, to get here, not to mention transportation. It kind of adds up,” Baez said. “I mean college costs a lot anyways. It never gets easy, these kinds of payments.”

When asked about their satisfaction with IntroDUCKtion, they said, “I’m happy to be here. Honestly, it’s worth it. These things have their costs for a reason. I do feel that here, it really applies.”

According to a statement from Cora Bennett, director of Student Orientation Programs at UO, fees for the orientation are broken down into four main cost options. The two-day on-campus session fee, the one-day on-campus session fee, an off-site fee and fee for having an extra guest.

Bennett said that the cost of attending an IntroDUCKtion session is to help cover the cost of both orientation and Week of Welcome experiences. Bennett said that in the past, students had to pay extra for the two-night stay in the dormitories.

“IntroDUCKtion and Week of Welcome are not a profit-making enterprise for the university,” Bennett said.

Students who are part of the PathwayOregon or Home Flight Scholars programs, both programs that cover the total cost of tuition and fees for a student, do not get charged the orientation fees.

The fee structure is “regularly” re-evaluated by the university, according to Bennett. Any changes made are vetted by the Tuition and Fee Advisory Board.

“Our hope is that most students and their families feel like they’ve gotten their money’s worth,” Bennett said.