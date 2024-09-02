Skip to Content
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
September 2, 2024
Noah Whittington(6) leaps over two defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Dillon Gabriel(8) threads the needle to Terence Ferguson(3). The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Features
Football
Photo
