Smith: Halloweekend: A Guide for How and When to Celebrate

There has been a lot of uncertainty with the politics and economics of the world lately which has caused a whirlwind of concern and emotions. This challenging time certainly has everyone asking: “What weekend should Halloween be celebrated?”

This year Halloween lands on a Thursday, which has stirred up discourse from confused college students about when to partake in festivities.

In college culture, Halloween is typically celebrated the weekend before the holiday so the festivities can take place during the month of October. However, with Halloween landing on a Thursday, we should take advantage of the day placement and celebrate during both weekends.

Halloweekend is a term coined by young adults and college students, describing the weekend to go out, dress up and celebrate Halloween.

For students all over the country, Halloweekend is one of the most hyped-up times during their college career. Most students plan a line-up of multiple Halloween costumes and some enthusiasts even go out during the school week; somehow, they are able to wake up for classes the next day.

During popular college events such as Halloweekend, I noticed myself and my peers prioritizing social events over school work and responsibilities.

However, with the extension of the holiday this year, there will be less pressure to go out. Students can focus on their school and extracurriculars when needed and decide to socialize when they are available since there are more opportunities to get dressed up.

The Instagram account @OregonChicks conducted a poll to their nearly 13,000 followers to see when University of Oregon students plan on celebrating Halloween. The poll asked followers if they were celebrating the weekend of Oct. 25, the weekend of Nov. 1, or both weekends.

The poll results were revealed with an Instagram post that read: “By a large vote, Halloweekend will be celebrated all throughout the last 2 weeks of October and emphasis will be placed on the weekend of Nov. 1.”

The Instagram poll results concluded that most UO students plan to celebrate the holiday after Halloween and the hardcore individuals will continue the festivities throughout both weekends.

UO fraternities have yet to release their schedules for their Halloween events, however, it can be assumed that parties will be held throughout the two weekends.

Furthermore, some of the best local Eugene bands are joining together to play a Halloween-themed show at WOW Hall.

On the first Halloweekend, bands including Grrlband, Moonbear, Bowl Peace, Housekeeping and Common Koi will perform on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. This event will be one of the perfect ways to kick off the Halloween festivities by dressing up and listening to live music.

In addition to the local band performances, many football enthusiasts are looking forward to the Ducks v. Illinois football game which also lands on Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

With local performances, football games and frat events, there will be plenty to do during this Halloween season no matter which weekend you decide to celebrate.