Heffron: TikTok Shop takes a toll on our wallet and our environment

If you are an active user of TikTok, there is a high chance you have seen many short videos promoting items ranging from packs of candy in bulk packages to American flags with the Costco Guys on them.

These videos are a feature of TikTok Shop, which arrived in the United States in 2023. Since the feature’s launch, it has surpassed both Temu and Shein in sales.

For college students, TikTok Shop is an enticing way to make impulsive and cheap purchases. With graphic T-shirts for $12 and hoodies as low as $7, who can resist these deals?

In reality, not many, but we all should strive to find our desired product elsewhere.

Here are the reasons why.

While these prices might seem amazing, the quality is often comparable to TikTok Shop’s rivals, Temu and Shein. They also have the same negative side effects on our planet.

Although multiple types of items are sold on TikTok, clothing and textiles remain a hot commodity.

Unfortunately, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, it is estimated that a truckload of clothing or textiles is dumped into a landfill every second.

They also have found that the fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of global carbon emissions and 20% of wastewater production.

TikTok sellers generally use cheaper quality items, allowing them to make a profit despite the very low prices. These items are considered fast fashion and contribute immensely to climate change.

There is no benefit to these items. If you buy it for a cheap price, in return, you’ll get a cheap quality.

Ian Valleau, a junior journalism major, has bought off of TikTok before and shared his experience.

“I bought a McLaren sweatshirt off TikTok Shop. It was low quality, but that’s what I expected because it was cheap,” Valleau said.

Luckily for us, there are other options for finding cheap clothing and food.

My number one suggestion for clothing is to shop secondhand. If you want the best deals, go to thrift stores. You might not always find what you’re looking for, but occasionally, you can strike gold for a very affordable price.

You can find a diverse array of items at these stores.

If you want a more curated option, go to vintage stores. Some of my favorites in Eugene are Founded Vintage and Freestyle Superette.

A cheap way to get a lot of food in Eugene is an app called Too Good To Go. You can download this app on your phone, and local restaurants and bakeries post bundle deals of their surplus food for very cheap.

Businesses like Panera Bread and Whole Foods post daily on this app.

These options support local businesses and offer you quality items that hopefully won’t end up in the landfill.

So, while scrolling on TikTok, resist the temptation to press the purchase button on those TikTok Shop ads! There are plenty of other sustainable and community-supporting deals in Eugene. You just have to find them.