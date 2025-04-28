Brewer Knight: The contract was ratified, but interest in instructor equity should remain

Like many students, I woke up the first morning of spring term unsure of whether or not I would have class that day, or even that week. When I checked my phone, my email had been flooded with notifications: the strike was off.

On May 30, the University of Oregon administration and the United Academics union, which represents UO faculty members, reached a tentative contract agreement. This agreement concluded 14 tense months of bargaining, proposals and counter-proposals.

The conclusion arrived in a nick of time — the union was poised to strike just 14 hours later, an act which would have delayed the beginning of spring term.

Students and faculty alike have expressed relief that the new contract has allowed campus life to continue as usual.

“Frankly, I’m a little relieved that the strike is not going to proceed, because strikes are always risky,” Molly Hatay, a career instructor of English and an active member of the UA, said. “They’re calculated moves that unions can use to try and achieve their goals, but even in legally protected strikes, people can become very nervous.”

“I was very relieved that the strike didn’t happen, because I was worried that it would impact students’ learning,” Ella Kuhn, a sophomore at UO, said.

I felt a similar sense of reassurance, as I worried that delaying classes would complicate my jam-packed graduation plan.

The recently ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement represents significant progress for the faculty, particularly in the non-financial elements of the contract.

“The pay has slightly improved. It’s not as big as the union was hoping for, but it is an improvement,” Hatay said.

The main improvement she cited, however, was not related to pay, but instead a matter of respect. “There are also some smaller wins in the contract, things like naming conventions,” said Hatay.

Hatay explained, “There are all different tiers of teachers at UO. Some, like pro-tem or career instructors, teach classes and have fantastic credentials, but they don’t make fantastic salaries. One win that is surprisingly meaningful to me is that there are changes to naming conventions that mean people will be able to call themselves ‘teaching professors’ instead of things like ‘career faculty.’”

Such a simple switch can bring tangible benefits. “While this doesn’t necessarily change their job description, this does make their work legible to other institutions, so when they do things like apply for grants, the labor that they’re doing for UO is valued as the work of a professor, something they’ve spent years to achieve,” Hatay said.

While the administration more readily agreed to these non-economic changes on May 29, the issue of pay proved a major hurdle. The new contract promises a 4.5% pay raise across the board during the first year, starkly lower than the UA’s desired 8.5% increase. During the second and third years, faculty will receive different pay raises based on their role.

These scheduled pay increases are not only a win for instructors, but also for students. To echo many professors’ refrain, their teaching conditions are our learning conditions — by raising instructors’ salaries, the institution enables them to pour their undivided focus into our education instead of splitting it between part-time jobs.

However, there is still more progress to be made. The current contract lasts until June 30, 2027, but this does not mean that UA will lie dormant until the next bargaining cycle begins.

Currently, UA is engaging in other important work around campus, such as hosting caucuses. According to the UA website, upcoming caucuses will provide spaces for groups such as international faculty, faculty of color and LGBTQ+ faculty to discuss workplace issues and build solidarity. Providing a venue to discuss these concerns is especially important under the current administration, where slashes to higher education funding, international visas, and DEI leave many faculty and students vulnerable.

But if UA only exists to advocate for faculty interests, why should students care?

The answer is simple: because solidarity is invaluable. On April 28, the UO Student Workers Union filed an intent to strike. The galvanizing issue is pay — while UOSW representatives demand a minimum wage of $21 for student workers, the administration has refused to budge from a minimum of $15.15.

The UA has demonstrated support for the UOSW as they prepare for their strike, as evidenced by posts on their Instagram. For the many student workers at the University of Oregon who currently feel disenfranchised by their low pay, finding allies among the faculty and communicating across unions can make their ranks stronger.

I suggest that all students, especially student workers, stay tuned in to UA updates. In a time where division is growing nationwide and both universities and state institutions face drastic changes, solidarity and unity are more important than ever.