Kohler: Community Conquers “Transfer Shock”

Most college students have endured homesickness. This feeling is intensified for transfer students as they adapt to the perceived separation between them and traditional students.

So, how do we conquer this dilemma? Spoiler alert: all those people and events you’re avoiding? They’re the answer. Community is the answer.

Last fall, I transferred to UO from community college. I dealt with challenges typical of a new student: memorizing the campus layout, settling into the dorms, finding study spots and ascertaining the best dining hall food.

However, I didn’t relate to freshmen who’d just graduated high school. I didn’t even relate to traditional students my age.

But, as I’ve become embroiled in clubs and classes, I’ve learned I’m not the only transfer student feeling anxiety and isolation. So, here’s my proposal for conquering homesickness and avoiding “transfer shock” as a transfer student.

“Transfer shock” refers to the dip in a student’s grade-point average related to their transition from one institution to another. Some studies claim that 60% of transfer students’ grades slip during the first few months of their transition. Scholars also determined a connection between relocating and transfer students’ academic struggles.

UO holds events specific to transfers and other non-traditional students. On Oct. 4, I attended one of these. Also in attendance were two students who transferred to UO this fall and had already obtained associate’s degrees.

Tamra Duncan, 22, is an art and technology major and a junior who transferred from Southern California. For her, the hardest part of adjusting was starting over.

Perci Ereth, 21, is a sociology major with a minor in disability studies. They transferred from South Dakota, and are technically a junior, as well.

“Literally the first day of classes I cried. Because I was like, ‘it’s so big,’” Ereth said. “Why are there 50 people in this room? That’s the size of my high school graduating class. It’s such a big transition. Huge culture shock for so many things here.”

Being away at college is daunting and can magnify problems in your daily life. Support from like-minded peers can make these problems smaller. Studies show students who amass social support are able to adapt more easily to new environments than those without support.

The issue is prevalent, and while the solution is simple, it isn’t easy. Duncan said that the free-to-attend events, the events website and various club meetings around campus have helped ease her transition to UO.

Ereth moved to Eugene in the spring. They were able to build a community before classes began, and, according to them, “that’s probably what’s kept me afloat.” They referred to the administrative side of UO and the process of transferring credits as “iffy” and “such a hassle.” They also said, “But socially, it’s been a lot better.”

A study concluded that students who transfer as juniors with an associate’s degree experience less transfer shock and perform better on average academically than students who transfer as freshmen or sophomores.

Duncan has simple advice for those transferring: “Do it. Finish your degree.”

Community is at the heart of society, and UO. Whether you are transferring from across the country, or have lived in Oregon all your life, you’re not alone. Everyone struggles to find their place and learn who they are.

“You don’t have to be involved in activities, but find a group. You need a community. If that’s just one very niche club, that’s fine. You don’t have to be running around all week doing student activities. Just find a community,” Ereth said.