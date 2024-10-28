Skip to Content
Photos: Oregon Volleyball Sweep Maryland at Matthew Knight Arena
Mason Cruz
October 28, 2024
Oregon outside hitter Michelle Ohwobete (19) jumps for a spike. Oregon Volleyball take on the Maryland Terrapins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
Mason Cruz
Gallery
•
15 Photos
Mason Cruz
Maryland pin hitter Samantha Schnitta (1) serves to initiate the rally. Oregon Volleyball take on the Maryland Terrapins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
Tags:
Maryland
Oregon
volleyball
