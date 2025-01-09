Electric Scooters: Miss them or don’t miss them?

In Eugene, electric scooters used to rule the streets. However, last winter, the green scooters that used to be seen zipping down the streets, disappeared after Eugene’s e-scooter program shut down.

Some students have never ridden one. Maybe, at the height of their popularity, these students were too proud to step on such a loudly colored scooter.

It seemed to me that the reputation of these scooters also dropped as some students discovered the dangers of the speedy vehicles and others discovered that riding one while intoxicated can result in a DUI.

Some electric scooters still roam the Eugene streets, however, so it’s time to finally figure out the answer to the question we’ve all been asking: what does the Daily Emerald Opinion desk think of electric scooters?

“Personally, I don’t like them. I was hit by one once and my knee wasn’t the same for almost three months. I agree that they’re fun to ride but I don’t think electric scooters and college towns mix.” – Milly Gamlen, Opinion Columnist

“I’m a huge fan. Without the constant threat of being mowed down, where else can you feel the exhilaration of being hunted for sport? Despite their innovation, electric scooters truly return us to our predator-prey roots.” – Gracie Cox, Associate Opinion Editor

“Electric scooters are an inconvenience. I’ve never ridden one, but I have narrowly dodged getting hit by them plenty of times around campus. Why use an electric scooter when you can walk or bike through campus instead?” – Abby Kohler, Opinion Columnist

“Setting aside my vendetta against electric scooters and being hit by one on campus, the exponential rise of head injuries related to improper safety precautions around electric scooter use speaks for itself. They aren’t going away anytime soon, but consider a helmet next time.” – Aishiki Nag, Opinion Columnist

“No disrespect to our amazing student-athletes, but if I have to try and avoid another electric scooter speeding past me as I walk to class — especially during busier times on campus — I might lose my mind. Limiting access to those was a good idea, even though I also enjoyed having them. It’s bittersweet, but I don’t think our campus is ready for that kind of responsibility.” – D Ortega, Opinion Columnist