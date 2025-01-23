Straub Hall Green redesign

Alyssa Garcia Construction for the Straub Plaza redesign will take place outside Straub Hall on the University of Oregon campus. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

The redesign of the Straub Hall Green, an irrigation project led by University of Oregon Campus Planning and Facilities Management, has prompted a landscaping overhaul.

Since November 2024, the project has focused on adding native plants more appropriate for the climate of the Pacific Northwest.

According to Dan Roll, a grounds maintenance worker, at first CPFM workers were focused solely on updating the “rusted out and broken” irrigation system of the Plaza, but UO ultimately determined that an entire design overhaul was more appropriate.

“The irrigation project started, then it became (a question of if) we’re (CPFM) going to be doing that much work,” Kevin Farthing, director of exterior and custodial services, said.

According to Arborist Becket DeChant, six magnolia trees and three dogwood trees will be added to the plaza to replace invasive holly trees, which he hopes will add a colorful touch to campus.

“The magnolias would color first. The dogwoods later, so it gives us a succession of color throughout (spring),” DeChant said.

Another aspect of the redesign includes replacing grass with native plants and “Ecomix,” a ground cover with flowers and clover that helps keep nitrogen in the soil.

Changing up the ground cover reduces maintenance and reliance on synthetic fertilizers that can pollute water and soil.

“We (the UO) have plenty of lawn on campus, and sometimes it’s nice to shrink the lawn because it’s so labor intensive and water intensive,” Roll said. “So… we take (some of the grass) out and then we try to put in nicer things to look at — more color and more native plants,” Roll said.

The redesign is expected to be completed by the spring term.





