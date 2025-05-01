Donate
Advertisement
Second bargaining session ahead of day four of UOSW strike

According to a bargaining team member, striking residential assistants have had their meal plans cut, ahead of the second bargaining session
Sasha Love and Ysabella Sosa
May 1, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Updated 3:00 p.m. 

According to UO, Resident Assistants on strike had their meal plans and room compensation revoked. 

“Resident assistant compensation includes room and board in addition to a stipend. The RAs who choose to withhold labor are responsible for the costs of their meals while on strike. The union and RAs were notified of these changes prior to the strike,” UO Spokesperson Eric Howald said in a statement to The Emerald. 

Striking RAs are being charged the “general student rate” for living on campus unless they fully vacate their room, according to Howald.

According to Resident Assistant and bargaining team member Ryan Campbell, RAs have already started incurring housing fees. 

Campbell said the charges are “a scare tactic.” The union is helping striking RAs pay for their living expenses through the UOSW’s strike hardship fund, according to Campbell. 

This morning, UOSW also reported RA bulletin boards being cleared of photos and pamphlets.

At 3:30 p.m., UOSW is expected to hold a May Day rally in front of the Student Welcome Center.

At 5:00 p.m. some picketers are expected to head to a “downtown community rally” and some picketers will be attending a teach-in at Unthank Residence Hall. 

At 6:00 p.m. a general assembly meeting will be held on the lawn of Global Scholars Hall and at 7:45 p.m. an executive meeting will be held outside of the Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

 

Updated 11:00 a.m.

On the fourth day of the University of Oregon Student Workers union strike, Ryan Campbell, a resident assistant and UOSW bargaining team member, said that striking RAs have had their meal plans terminated.

At 9:30 a.m., UOSW’s bargaining team met with UO administration for their second scheduled bargaining session since the start of the strike.

It is unclear when today’s bargaining session will end. 

Roughly 75 picketers continued to march in a circle outside Johnson Hall. 

A May Day event is planned for 10 a.m. outside of Johnson Hall. 

Yesterday, April 30, UOSW had their first scheduled bargaining session with UO.. 

According to Victoria Piñeiro and Ashton Pressman, bargaining team members, yesterday’s session was “productive.”

Both bargaining teams reached an agreement to increase sick pay for all student workers, and there were also discussions on arbitration, RA roles and compensation.

An agreement over wages and probationary period  was not met during yesterday’s bargaining session. 

UO could not be reached in time for comment.



