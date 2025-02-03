Essential Health Services Every College Student Show Know About

College life is a delicate act of balancing academic pursuits and social life with personal development needs. With students immersed in this new and exciting experience, it’s easy for them to neglect their health. Yet, your health should be your first priority because it helps you achieve academic success and overall contentment. Here are some vital health services all students should be aware of when in college.

Make Dental Care a Priority

Maintaining good oral hygiene leads to good overall health, but college students often put it on the back burner, as they have so much more on their plates. Neglecting dental care can lead to serious health issues beyond tooth decay, such as cardiovascular disease and infections. Dental check-ups and cleanings are vital to catch problems early. These appointments allow dentists to catch problems before they become painful and expensive to manage.

For students with limited budgets and tight schedules, it matters a lot to find affordable and convenient dental care. With Great Expressions offices in more than 246 locations and over 398 doctors, it’s one of the best options, as you can always find a clinic near your campus. They provide a range of dental care services, from simple check-ups to more complex procedures, while ensuring a safe environment for all patients.

Take Advantage of Mental Health Services

Social transitions, academic stress, and financial pressures can affect mental health. Anxiety, depression, and loneliness are common for college students, which is why it’s crucial to recognize these issues early to find a fix.

Most colleges offer counseling services on campus for little to no fee at all. These services may range from individual and group therapy to coping skills workshops and more. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it, as doing so will put you in a better position to deal with stressful situations. You will be able to identify the best coping skills while maintaining a positive attitude.

Don’t Ignore Sexual Health Services

Sexual health is an essential piece of the general wellness patchwork, particularly in the developmental college years. Safe sex education, figuring out your own sexual health needs, and being comfortable with the services you have available matter a lot.

The good thing is that most colleges come with confidential sexual health centers, with low- or no-cost STI testing, birth control, and a wide array of educational materials. These need to be used properly to learn how to protect yourself and your partner. Talking about sexual health concerns with a counselor can also help minimize guilt or shame and equip you with all the knowledge needed to make smart, educated decisions.

Learn About Emergency Care

Things can go sideways without notice, so it’s vital to learn about the emergency services both on and off campus. Find the closest emergency room and how to access help quickly. Most campuses have their own emergency medical services, so learn how to use them and what can be done in advance before you might need them. Remember, you need to act quickly during a medical emergency, and having the right information in advance could save your life.

Endnote

College offers an enriching experience, yet it demands a commitment to self-care. You can maintain your mental, physical, and emotional health simply by learning how to utilize various health services at your disposal. Remember, it’s never a good idea to ignore your healthcare needs, so don’t hesitate to seek help whenever you need it.