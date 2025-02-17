UO and campus clubs offer resources as immigration laws shift

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order repealing birthright citizenship and an order permitting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection in schools and churches, previously regarded as “sensitive” areas.

In response to the executive order regarding birthright, attorneys general from Oregon, Illinois, Washington and Arizona filed a lawsuit to block the executive order, saying it violated the 14th Amendment.

According to the Pew Research Center, Oregon is home to approximately 120,000 undocumented immigrants. Over 9% of the state’s population is made up of foreign-born naturalized citizens.

In interviews with the Daily Emerald, some University of Oregon students and campus clubs expressed concerns for themselves and their families amid uncertainty of changing policies and interpretations of the constitution.

Originally from Roseburg, UO student John Silva is the child of two Mexican immigrants who came to the U.S. over 20 years ago.

Silva said that while the executive order to end birthright citizenship doesn’t directly impact him, it’s “disheartening” to hear how it might affect immigrant families, including his own.

“Never in my life have I had to have that conversation with my parents about what they would do if they were to be deported,” Silva said. “But now it’s been more of ‘Hey, what do I do? What do I do with your belongings?’ It is a little bit worrisome, and the only thing I can do is really be optimistic and hope that it doesn’t happen.”

Maria Gaspar, president of the UO chapter of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán, works to connect students with UO Dreamers Working Group, which helps students with scholarships, DACA documentation, counseling services and more.

According to Gaspar, MEChA is also a gateway club for members interested in joining affiliate clubs, including UO Muxeres and Latinx Male Alliance.

“(MEChA’s) culture is really based on community, and I think that providing that community in a space where maybe there’s not a lot of (immigrant students) is really important, especially so that we can create that presence on campus (and say), ‘Yeah, we’re children or friends or loved ones of immigrants (and) we stand in solidarity,’” Gaspar said.

Amidst Trump’s orders, MEChA also posted “red cards” on their Instagram and encouraged people to print them out.

The red cards display instructions on what to do if someone is searched or questioned by ICE or CBP.

Gaspar said she hopes UO students utilize the red cards or share them with friends and family who may be at risk for deportation.

“I think that for people that maybe are unsure of what to say in situations (with police and immigration authorities), it’s really helpful to carry (a red card) around. Even if maybe you won’t be the one using it, it’s good to have for anyone (who) might need that resource,” Gaspar said.

Oregon is a “sanctuary state,” meaning local law enforcement cannot assist federal officials with enforcing immigration unless a judicial warrant is signed. According to the Oregon Department of Justice, sanctuary promise laws also prevent local officials from requesting or sharing the immigration status of residents.

According to Victor Cendejas, president of LMA, the club partnered with MEChA to discuss and interpret current political events with club members.

“(Changing immigration policy) sucks for undocumented people (who are) just scared to do what they wanted to do here in the United States, which is just keep going in life and have their kids, you know, be successful,” Cendejas said.

Cassidy Perkins, president of UO College Republicans, said that President Trump is only trying to stop birthright citizenship because “the rate of immigration is exceeding our birth rate.”

As of 2024, the birth rate for the U.S. was 3.2 million babies born, according to the Center for Disease Control. However, 818,000 immigrants were naturalized last year, seeing a 7% decrease in naturalization rates from 2023. In total, 2.3 million people have immigrated to the U.S. in the past three years, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“What President Trump is trying to target in (his executive order) is people who come over to the United States on a visa,” Perkins said. “And then they have, I’m sure this is probably considered an offensive term now, but an ‘anchor baby,’ for lack of a better term, which is just to give them the chance to stay in the United States.”

Perkins added that while she is not an expert on immigration law, she believes that “discomfort is usually our first step toward a positive change.”

In response to shifting immigration policy, UO launched a resources website in January 2025. The site models a version made in 2017 during Trump’s first term.

According to Dennis Galvan, dean and vice provost of Division of Global Engagement, the university will post updates on the site, connect students with immigration attorneys or renew their DACA for little to no cost.

“Systems are in place for people, and it’s just a matter of realizing that there are moments in the life of any campus where change comes a little faster and everybody’s a little bit more stressed out,” Galvan said. “So I think we’ve got a whole system ready to receive that energy and do our best to help students.”

Despite these efforts from the university, Gaspar said she still feels like UO is “not addressing anything” to support campus minorities.

Amid these developments, UO and other campus organizations continue to provide resources to help students navigate the current political landscape.