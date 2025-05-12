Smith: The popularization of crash-out culture

Ever feel like you are on the verge of tears because you forgot about that assignment due an hour ago, or your boss just asked you to pick up an extra shift after putting in a ton of hours? That, my friend, would warrant a crash out.

“Crash out” is a term being popularized by TikTok and Gen Z. The definition of the phrase varies, and when used, it could mean a mental breakdown, being upset or feeling like you are going insane.

University of Oregon sophomore Ash Dunteman said that they define crash out as “when all your emotions and everything you have been putting off finally surface to become a bit of a catastrophe.”



The term crash out is part of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). AAVE describes phrases and words created and used by Black communities.

“Crash out,” for instance, originated in Louisiana and was popularized by rappers such as NBA Youngboy.

The phrase crash out has become very popular among young people and is used frequently.

As I have heard the phrase more and more, I have realized that crash outs allow people to become more honest about their mental state.

Mutual friends might exchange “How are you doing?” and one person might say, “I’m crashing out right now.” In this instance, the term crash out, was used as a conversation starter and allows this person to show vulnerability in a casual way.

Crash outs can also bring people together. Sharing crash out stories and bonding over weekly mishaps can be therapeutic for people and is a great way to become closer to someone.

Dunteman explained how the term crash out brought her and her guy friends closer together.

“Especially my male friends, I think I feel more comfortable using verbiage that is funny to them to talk about their emotions,” Dunteman said. “I feel like I get to know them better when they tell me about their crash outs, rather than me asking about their feelings.”

Crash outs have become a therapeutic way of bonding with people, due to the term’s humorous element.

Many people who typically suppress their feelings feel more comfortable discussing their crash outs, since the term is perceived in a funny way.

TikTok and Gen Z slang have evolved to normalize discourse about serious topics disguised in humorous terms.

The term crash out has allowed people to become vulnerable about their breakdowns in a casual manner, which brings awareness to mental health struggles among peers.