Exploring Music Clubs at the University of Oregon

If you’re passionate about music and trying to connect with others who share those similar interests, here are four music clubs at UO you should check out.

Album Listening Club

“A club for lovers of all things music!” Is what this clubs slogan is! This club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Students come together to discuss different albums from various artists and bands. The club functions like a book club, but instead of reading pages, you press play on your walk to class.

Each week, the group listens to a new album and then comes together to analyze the depths of the music, looking at the lyricism, the deeper meanings of the songs and sharing opinions and perspectives on the artists and their work.

This is a great club for anyone looking for a laid-back environment to meet people who share a passion for music and understand the deeper meaning behind it.

Taylor Swift Society

The very popular club, Taylor Swift Society, is often talked about around campus, even during tours for future students. This organization was formed in 2021 and has quickly grown into a fan-favorite for many students. The club hosts fun, interactive activities for students who share one thing in common: a love for Taylor Swift!

While the club can definitely be a laid-back space to connect, it offers more than just sit-down discussions. You can find events like karaoke, trivia and bingo nights. There’s always something going on within this vibrant community. Taylor Swift Society is a great choice if you feel a strong connection to Taylor Swift and want to find people with a similar music taste.

Music Industry Collective

If you’re looking for a club that can give you a step up in the music industry, this is a great place to start. This group is more career-focused, making it a great choice for students planning to pursue a future in music.

Through this club, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with peers on campus who share your goals, as well as meet professionals already working in the field. It’s an excellent way to start building a network of industry connections early on. You’ll also gain valuable skills and knowledge in a setting that feels a lot like a classroom, giving you a real advantage as you move toward your career.

Music History Club

Music is evergreen, and it continues to shape and reflect society no matter the era. In this club, you get to explore more of the classic albums and artists. Instead of discussing lyrics or production, members analyze and talk about how music responds to and influences the world around it. It’s a space where history and music collide. This is a great club for history buffs!

Music is a core part of society and has been shown to bring people together. Whether you are looking for a place to relax, nerd out, perform or get more insight into the music industry, there are many options for music lovers at the University of Oregon.