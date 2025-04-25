Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Exploring Music Clubs at the University of Oregon

If you’re passionate about music and trying to connect with others who share those similar interests, here are four music clubs at UO you should check out.
Elin LawrenceApril 25, 2025
  • If you’re passionate about music and trying to connect with others who share those similar interests, here are four music clubs at UO you should check out.

Album Listening Club
“A club for lovers of all things music!” Is what this clubs slogan is! This club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Students come together to discuss different albums from various artists and bands. The club functions like a book club, but instead of reading pages, you press play on your walk to class.
Each week, the group listens to a new album and then comes together to analyze the depths of the music, looking at the lyricism, the deeper meanings of the songs and sharing opinions and perspectives on the artists and their work.
This is a great club for anyone looking for a laid-back environment to meet people who share a passion for music and understand the deeper meaning behind it.

Taylor Swift Society
The very popular club, Taylor Swift Society, is often talked about around campus, even during tours for future students. This organization was formed in 2021 and has quickly grown into a fan-favorite for many students. The club hosts fun, interactive activities for students who share one thing in common: a love for Taylor Swift!
While the club can definitely be a laid-back space to connect, it offers more than just sit-down discussions. You can find events like karaoke, trivia and bingo nights. There’s always something going on within this vibrant community. Taylor Swift Society is a great choice if you feel a strong connection to Taylor Swift and want to find people with a similar music taste.

Music Industry Collective
If you’re looking for a club that can give you a step up in the music industry, this is a great place to start. This group is more career-focused, making it a great choice for students planning to pursue a future in music.
Through this club, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with peers on campus who share your goals, as well as meet professionals already working in the field. It’s an excellent way to start building a network of industry connections early on. You’ll also gain valuable skills and knowledge in a setting that feels a lot like a classroom, giving you a real advantage as you move toward your career.

Music History Club
Music is evergreen, and it continues to shape and reflect society no matter the era. In this club, you get to explore more of the classic albums and artists. Instead of discussing lyrics or production, members analyze and talk about how music responds to and influences the world around it. It’s a space where history and music collide. This is a great club for history buffs!

Music is a core part of society and has been shown to bring people together. Whether you are looking for a place to relax, nerd out, perform or get more insight into the music industry, there are many options for music lovers at the University of Oregon.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
A model struck down the catwalk at the annual HOPES Conference on Apr. 10. Photo Courtesy: Cass Morrison
In HOPES of designing a greener future
Hot Honey and Co. serves breakfast and brunch along with a wide variety of fried chicken sandwiches. The food truck is located outside Oakshire Brewing on Madison St. in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene food carts to check out this spring
Ben Hider/Daily Emerald
Blocky horror picture show: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ ignites questionable audience etiquette
As spring blooms approach, a bee pollinates a snow cone flower at Johnson Brothers Garden Market on Feb. 13, 2024. (Colleen Bogdan/Emerald)
Spring’s best-kept produce secrets
Niko Freedman lays out a finished pair of handmade pants on his bed on Thursday, April 18, 2025. The garment features leather pockets and structured fabric, elements shaped by his cut-and-sewn design method. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
In between seams: balancing the difficulties of small-scale clothesmaking
Martha Dyer, the librarian at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary school in Eugene, Ore., poses for a portrait with books about otters and trees. She read the book about otters to her group of kindergarteners on April 17, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
D.E.A.R. month is every month at Chávez Elementary
More in Features
Cue the Commentary: TikTok trends and subgenres (Episode 4)
Cue the Commentary: TikTok trends and subgenres (Episode 4)
Josh Conerly Jr. (76) in pass protection. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Breaking: Josh Conerly Jr. drafted No. 29 by Washington
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Breaking: Derrick Harmon drafted No. 21 overall by Pittsburgh
Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Val Hoyle town hall addresses Trump’s plans for Social Security, Medicare
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO student workers prepare to strike if agreement with university isn’t met by April 28
Lachlan Robertson mid swing to return the ball across the net. Oregon Men’s Tennis come away victorious with a 4-1 defeat over Northwestern in Eugene, Ore., on April 20, 2025, securing their spot in the Big Ten Tournament. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's tennis earn Big 10 tournament spot with 4-1 defeat over Northwestern
More in music
The band Verb8im played the Monster House Eugene Back2School show on Oct 6, 2024. Monster House Eugene had roughly 1000 people in attendance throughout the night. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Monster House closes its doors with one final show
How street performers shape the musical culture of downtown Eugene
Bassist Martin King, drummer Evan Curby, and guitarist/vocalist Stephen Leveckis of Milton perform during Metal Mondays at John Henry’s in Eugene, Ore., on Monday, March 10, 2025. The weekly event features local and touring metal bands. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
John Henry's creates community with heavy metal
Antonio Pompa-Baldi takes a bow after performing “Glances on the Divine Comedy” an original piece created by Antonio Pompa-Baldi. James and Marilyn Murdock International Piano Series presents Antonio Pompa-Baldi, a world class pianist from Italy, Eugene Oregon, Beall Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 15th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Award-winning pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi visits University of Oregon
Noa Schwartz
Reviving the magic: The Garcia Project hits Eugene
Eugene house show band, New Agency. Photo Courtesy: Kylie Myers
Aesthetic Sovereignty: How individual expression permits New Agency, Eugene house band