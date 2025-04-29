Photos: UO student workers strike at Unthank Hall and multiple other locations around campus

Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)