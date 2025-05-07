U.S. Poker Roundup: WSOP 2025, WPT Action, and Online Tournament Highlights

Poker fans in the U.S have been buzzing with a lot of excitement due to the ongoing tournaments and the events that line its 2025 calendar. From preparations for the WSOP 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 27 to July 19, and the WPT Action currently taking place in Durant, Oklahoma, fans and players have been treated to a lot of action, and there’s still much to look forward to.

So far, the 2025 WPT Choctaw Championship at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant has captured the attention of poker fans. The final table of six is already fixed, with action set to resume on the 30th of May. The event has been an interesting one as two-time champion James Mackey failed to cash and will miss a place in the final six. The final table is led by Mike Vanier, who has the biggest chip stack of all the participants. The winner of the final event will claim a cash prize of $338,000 and a seat in the WPT World Championship at Wynn Las Vegas.

Before the conclusion of the WPT Choctaw, the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) will commence in California. It is set to be the biggest in its history, featuring a record-breaking 100 bracelet events and new formats like the Battle of Ages, which will see players compete in separate starting flights before merging for Day 2. It also has a T.O.R.S.E event, which will feature a Triple Draw Lowball instead of the Limit Hold’em. The event will be held at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas casinos from May 27 to July 16. The Main event has a $10,000 buy-in and is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of July, while the final table concludes on the 16th of July.

In October, the World Poker Tour will return to San Jose at the Bay 101 Casino, where it once made its debut. The event will last 14 days, and it promises to be a fun-filled poker festival. The WPT BAY 101 tournament will be headlined by the $5,300 Shooting Star Championship Event. This headline event will take place from the 25th to the 29th of October, and it will stick to its classic county rules, where any player who knocks out a shooting star will get a bounty of $2,500.

The final will be televised in continuation of WPT’s tradition of broadcasting high-profile events to a global audience.