UOSW ratifies first contract

Saj Sundaram A striking student worker and picketer attends the rally at the front steps of Johnson Hall, the administrative building on the University of Oregon campus. Around 5:00 p.m. on May 5, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union (UOSW) hosted a theatrical boxing match on the lawn across from Johnson Hall, the administrative building on. Roughly 375 people attended the staged boxing match, in which two UOSW members, one representing ‘UOSW’s Contract’ and the other ‘UO’s contract’ theatrically fought with oversized inflatable boxing gloves. Each round, UOSW organizer Valentine Bentz, who was the boxing referee, announced key events in the union’s development and bargaining, with each ‘round’ representing a stage of bargaining and organizing. Following the boxing match, striking student workers marched and rallied around Johnson Hall in an attempt to ‘seige’ the building. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

On May 14, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union ratified its first contract after 95.4% of members who participated in the vote approved it, according to a social media post.

The vote opened on May 9 at 10 a.m. and closed on May 14 at 5 p.m.

The contract includes, but is not limited to, an increase in starting wages to $16 per hour, sick leave for work study and harassment protections.

The contract comes after a 10-day strike, which started on April 28 and ended on May 7. The strike came after nearly 11 months of bargaining between UOSW and the university.

According to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald, the university is “pleased that members of UO Student Workers have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement.”

“This agreement represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing efforts to recognize the valuable contributions of student workers and to build a more inclusive and supportive working environment on campus,” Howald said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.





