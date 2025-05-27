Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

The Murdock International Piano Series brings internationally recognized pianists to campus

The Oregon Piano Institute will bring Valery Kuleshov, the final guest pianist for the first-ever season of the Murdock International Piano Series, to Beall Concert Hall this Wednesday
Seira Kitagawa, A&C ReporterMay 27, 2025
Antonio Pompa-Baldi performing Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171 at the Murdock International Piano Series. This piece has a few interpretations, but Antonio Pompa-Baldi believes it’s about Orpheus and Eurydice. James and Marilyn Murdock International Piano Series presents Antonio Pompa-Baldi, a world class pianist from Italy, Eugene Oregon, Beall Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 15th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

Diligent finger movements wash the Beall Concert Hall in a wave of notes, creating a space for peace, adventure and excitement.

As the final performance of this year’s Murdock International Piano Series, Valery Kuleshov will visit the UO campus on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to share his piano performance this Wednesday evening.

The Murdock International Piano Series brings one internationally-recognized pianist to the campus for a concert each term. In November, Jon Nakamatsu came for a solo recital and masterclass.

“I watched his performance a lot on YouTube,” Jun Yun, a second-year Ph.D. in piano performance, said. Yun looked up to Nakamatsu growing up, and he attended Nakamatsu’s master class during his visit to campus.

“He knew how to teach each pianist his own style,” Yun said. Pianists typically adhere to one style, such as classical or contemporary, and Yun thought the way Nakamatsu gave advice to the students about the different styles was inspiring.

After Yun completes his Ph.D. program, he hopes to stay in academia and teach music in his home country, South Korea.

“I usually get students from eight different countries or so,” Alexandre Dossin, a co-founder of the Oregon Piano Institute and a piano instructor at UO, said. He teaches in Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and English. Dossin himself grew up in Brazil after his parents moved there from Italy, then he studied in Russia before coming to the United States.

To be a true artist, Dossin said that studying, performing and practicing with people from all over the world is necessary, and he believes that the U.S. attracts many musicians internationally.

“I always wanted to develop some sort of a concert series to bring high level pianists to campus,” Dossin said. He has been a faculty member for almost 20 years and has invited several guest pianists to UO. However, he said the funding has been a constant challenge.

Then, the Murdock family, a couple Dossin knew for years through church, stepped up to generously support Dossin’s vision financially. The Oregon Piano Institute was then founded last summer as a non-profit organization. The School Of Music and Dance also supported this idea, welcoming the concerts to Beall Concert Hall.

“It’s a dream come true because not only can I bring those pianists to campus but also students can benefit from them,” Dossin said. The program benefits the community as well as the university. The last guest artist, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, visited North Eugene and South Eugene High School.

“I’m grateful to have those opportunities to meet those amazing artists,” Yun said.

The tickets can be found at UO Ticket Office online for $5 to $10, and UO students can attend for free with a valid student ID. Kuleshov’s concert will be on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Beall Concert Hall.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
Natalie Reyes, a dance major, is one of twelve student choreographers for the student spotlight dance concert at the University of Oregon. The Department of Dance is located in Gerlinger Annex at 1481 University Street in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Pointe is coming to the Dance Student Spotlight
Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu'au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald)
‘The Future Is In The Past’: The Hawai'i club’s 50th annual Lū'ua
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
The Host introduced the different groups, in this case it was Commedia Dell’arte, Chase Powers. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Student-run theater group The Pocket Playhouse performs ‘The Actor Games’
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this AAPI Heritage Month
Noa Schwartz
Moves and countermoves in the world of bestsellers
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
A dancer performs during the Women's Fancy dance at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
“We are here. We are Indigenous”
President Trump threatens a 100% tariff on internationally produced movies, explained
President Trump threatens a 100% tariff on internationally produced movies, explained
More in Features
Dick Zeller prepares strata, which contains red pepper, spinach, tater tots, cheese, sausage, milk, and egg.
Photos: A Kitchen Full of Community
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Duck Store Board of Directors elected
The newly renamed, Bob Kilkenny Field. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
BREAKING: PK Park to host NCAA Regional as Oregon earns tournament’s No. 12 seed
Emma Cox (21) and Paige Sinicki (38) celebrate together after Cox's home run. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon defeats Liberty 13-1 to win Eugene Super Regional
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, plays host to Oregon and Michigan State in pool play of the Big Ten Tournament
Sloppy play sinks No. 1 Oregon in 7-3 loss to No. 8 Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.
UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building