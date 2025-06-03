Thinking About a Career in Nursing? Here’s What You Should Know First

Nursing is one of the most in-demand fields in healthcare. Hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and even schools are seeking qualified nurses to meet growing patient needs. The profession offers job stability, flexible work settings, and the opportunity to make a direct impact on people’s lives.

It’s no surprise that more people are thinking about entering the nursing field. Some are recent graduates looking for a reliable career path. Others are adults with degrees in unrelated fields who want to make a change. No matter your background, getting into nursing takes planning, and understanding your options matters.

There’s more than one route to becoming a nurse. Knowing what’s involved in each path can help you choose the right one based on your goals, schedule, and budget. If you’re serious about this career, it’s worth taking time to explore what it really takes.

Understand the Different Paths Into Nursing

Not all nurses follow the same educational path. Some complete a two-year associate degree in nursing (ADN) and begin work after passing the NCLEX-RN exam. Others pursue a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), which may open up more roles in hospital systems or public health settings.

Another pathway exists for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in a different area of study. The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program offers a faster way to earn a nursing degree, often in as little as 12 to 18 months. These programs include all the core nursing coursework and clinical hours required for licensure but are structured for second-degree students.

For those looking at a second-degree option, a common question is: Is ABSN worth it?

The answer depends on your timeline, budget, and long-term career plans. ABSN programs require full-time effort and can be intense. However, they offer a way to move into a nursing role without starting over completely. Because these programs are designed for adult learners, many are available in flexible or hybrid formats, allowing students to complete coursework online while doing clinical training in their area.

This option appeals to those who want to change careers without committing to four more years of school. It’s also a strong fit for those who already have healthcare experience and want to take on a licensed nursing role. Before enrolling, it’s smart to review what’s required—prerequisite courses, admission tests, and financial costs. Each program has its own structure, so research is key.

Once you understand the available paths, it’s easier to figure out which one fits your life. From there, you can start to prepare for what’s ahead in nursing school and in your future career.

Know What to Expect From Nursing School

Nursing school is fast-paced and demanding. Whether you choose a traditional or accelerated program, be prepared to manage a heavy workload. Courses cover anatomy, pharmacology, ethics, and clinical practice. You’ll need to balance reading, exams, lab work, and hands-on training. In some programs, students take multiple classes at once, all while completing clinical rotations.

Time management becomes one of your most important tools. Setting aside regular study hours and using a weekly planner can help reduce stress. You’ll also need to stay organized with assignments and deadlines. Nursing programs move quickly, and falling behind can be hard to recover from.

Before starting, talk to current or former students. Their insight can help you understand what daily life looks like in a nursing program. Many say it’s intense, but also rewarding. The effort you put in during this time builds the skills you’ll need in a real clinical setting.

Consider the Financial Investment

Cost is a major part of the decision-making process. Nursing school involves more than just tuition. You may need to pay for textbooks, uniforms, lab supplies, testing fees, and health screenings. These costs can add up, so it’s smart to make a financial plan early.

Start by exploring financial aid. Federal grants, low-interest loans, and private scholarships are available. Some hospitals or clinics also offer tuition support in exchange for a work commitment after graduation. If you’re currently employed, ask your workplace if they have education benefits for staff pursuing nursing.

Keep in mind that some programs, especially accelerated ones, may have a higher tuition rate per term. However, because they’re shorter, you may return to the workforce more quickly. That means fewer months without income and a faster return on your educational investment.

Take time to compare program costs side by side. Look at total tuition, required fees, and living expenses if you need to reduce work hours. This kind of planning gives you a better view of what your financial picture will look like during school.

Think About the Day-to-Day Job Realities

Becoming a nurse is more than a title. It’s a hands-on role that demands physical, mental, and emotional energy. Shifts can be long. You might work nights, weekends, or holidays. Patients come with a range of needs, and situations can change quickly.

At the same time, nursing offers real rewards. You get to build trust with patients, help families through hard moments, and make a visible impact. Every shift is different, and there’s room to grow into specialties like pediatrics, emergency care, or community health.

Before enrolling, ask yourself why you want to become a nurse. If your motivation is strong and your expectations are realistic, you’re more likely to stay focused through the tough parts. Volunteering or job-shadowing can also help you get a feel for the environment before you commit to school.

Nursing is a career that calls for skill, compassion, and dedication. Starting this journey means thinking through your goals, resources, and daily life. By doing the research and preparing for what’s ahead, you give yourself a stronger foundation.

There’s no perfect path, but there is one that works for you. With the right plan, becoming a nurse can be both a personal and professional turning point.