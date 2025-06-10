8 Unusual Oregon Laws Students Should Know About

Oregon’s legal code has its fair share of oddities. Most residents are familiar with laws around driving under the influence, possession limits, or public intoxication. But scattered throughout state and city ordinances are rules that sound more like punchlines than policies. For students new to Oregon, it’s worth knowing that not every strange rule is a myth. Some are still legally enforceable.

Some of these laws stem from outdated city codes, while others have never been removed from the books. Either way, they can come as a surprise. Whether you’re planning a weekend trip, a student gathering, or just walking through town, here are 8 unusual Oregon laws to keep in mind.

In Hood River, juggling in public without a license is technically against the law. So if you’re thinking about performing at an open mic or a campus event, you’ll need a permit first. It’s not something that’s usually enforced, but the rule is still on the books.

In Yamhill County, fortune telling is banned. That means no tarot card readings or crystal ball sessions at local fairs. Even if offered as entertainment, fortune telling falls under a prohibited category in this region.

Walking backward while eating a donut in Marion County is also illegal. While it’s hard to imagine how this became a concern, the law remains on the books. Although enforcement is unlikely, it shows how oddly some food laws can get.

Oregon law prohibits hunting in cemeteries. This rule exists to protect the sanctity of these spaces and avoid disturbing burial grounds.

Some reptiles are restricted under Oregon state law, especially species considered exotic or dangerous. If you are thinking about getting a pet snake or lizard, it is a good idea to check local and state regulations first. Rules can vary between cities, and what is legal in one area might not be in another.

In Marion County, ministers aren’t supposed to eat garlic or onions before giving a sermon on Sundays. It probably made sense at some point, maybe to keep things polite in close quarters, but today, it just feels outdated.

Canned corn might seem like an easy bait for fishing, but it is not allowed in some Oregon waters. The rule exists to protect local fish habitats. If you are planning a fishing trip, check with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife before heading out.

And finally, Oregon prohibits dueling. While this is a law that feels lifted from history, it remains on the books as a clear statement against settling disputes through violence.

These lesser-known laws probably will not land you in trouble, but they show how local rules can be oddly specific. They also serve as a reminder that some laws change with the times while others simply stay in place. While students are unlikely to get into serious trouble for juggling or walking backward with a donut, more significant laws, such as those covering alcohol, driving, or gambling, should be taken seriously.

Oregon’s legal world is complex, shaped by a mix of modern regulations and historical leftovers. Whether you’re a student attending college here or just visiting, staying aware of the strange and serious rules alike is part of navigating life in the state.