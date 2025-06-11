Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

DJ Kramer’s farewell tour: spinning tracks in his final act

From private parties for Sabrina Ionescu to opening for EDM duo SIDEPIECE, Sam Kramer has gained campus celebrity status from his hobby
Andres Baisch, A&C ReporterJune 11, 2025
DJ Kramer performs at UO's Up & Up Festival. Photo Courtesy: David Hammel
DJ Kramer performs at UO’s Up & Up Festival. Photo Courtesy: David Hammel

On May 2, aspiring DJ and UO student Sam Kramer was one of the four openers for Grammy nominated house music duo SIDEPIECE at McDonald Theatre. What began as a hobby during his sophomore year has culminated in bookings all across Eugene.

Kramer fell in love with electronic music after seeing his first EDM show — Flume — in Bend. “Having a few people teach me what they did helped in the beginning, and YouTube and TikTok videos can help show how to do some cool transitions,” Kramer said.

Kramer says one of the challenges of being a DJ in a college town is finding opportunities to showcase his talent, but he has taken advantage of every opportunity.

“I’ve been very lucky to have a really great support group through my family and friends,” Kramer said. Even when opportunities are hard to come by, the outpouring of people who come to see him spin makes it all worth it.

Kramer acknowledges that while he may not become as big as SIDEPIECE or Flume, he is enjoying every second of the ride. Opening for SIDEPIECE, one of Kramer’s favorite EDM duos, was the experience of a lifetime.

“That was probably the biggest show I’ll ever play,” Kramer said. “To DJ with that big of a production, in Eugene, where everyone has been there throughout the whole journey was so special.”

Kramer was selected to be an opener by winning a student DJ competition put on by UO’s Up & Up Festival. Up & Up is a nationwide college networking platform for colleges to spotlight various EDM producers and rising DJs.

After failing to receive a spot to open for Croatian producer Matroda in the fall, Kramer contacted connections at Up & Up until he solidified a spot in the competition. After three rounds of voting, Kramer narrowly pulled out a win.

“I got a two minute video with at least two transitions,” Kramer said. “I didn’t make too many edits; I just kind of let the music speak for itself.”

When he opened for SIDEPIECE, Kramer’s family came into town to watch his performance.

“My brother’s girlfriend called my parents and said this is either going to be the start of his career, or the biggest show that he’ll do, and so they were like ‘okay, we can’t miss it!,’” Kramer said.

Around 30 of Kramer’s family and friends showed up wearing matching shirts with the words “I <3 DJ KRAMER” on them.

While Kramer did know about the shirts, he was still blown away by the sight of seeing the entire crowd supporting him. “It was insane, definitely was a little emotional when I saw that,” Kramer said.

While many DJs choose a stage name, Kramer decided to keep things simple and use his last name as his moniker. “I’ve been Kramer my whole life, and it was cool to see my own name as the logo in the background,” Kramer said.

During his set, Kramer couldn’t wait to play a remix of “Messy” by Lola Young. “There was an unexpected drop in that I had been gatekeeping in the remix,” Kramer said.
Apart from opening for SIDEPIECE, Kramer DJed a private party for Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty the weekend of their exhibition game in Eugene. “It was really fun when Sabrina would come up and request Romanian songs because her parents are from there.”

From nights at Webfoot to shows at McDonald Theatre, and even Lake Shasta on Memorial Day weekend, Kramer has spent his senior year remixing whenever and wherever he can.

After his last performance in Eugene on June 7 at Rennie’s Landing, Kramer hopes that wherever he ends up, getting the party going can be a side hustle he can continue to thrive in.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs.
K.Aire ignites UO campus through K-pop dance
Max’s Tavern is located west of the University of Oregon on East 13th Avenue in Eugene, Ore. Max’s Tavern serves a full bar with cocktails, draft beer, along with a selection of bar food. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
A graduation weekend itinerary: where to eat and drink during commencement
Seniors say goodbye to The Daily Emerald
J-Tea owner Josh Chamberlain poses inside shop holding signage in chinese about tea curing all (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)
Spilling the tea with Eugene’s most elusive tea salesman
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
No book report, just great reads: summer recommendations from UO professors
Sweet Cheeks Winery is located at 27007 Briggs Hill Rd in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Wine tasting in the heart of the Willamette Valley
More in Features
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
SSWANA Center hopes to move into EMU for next fall
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alumna Jana Schmieding to speak at 2025 commencement
Four different groups of photographers and graduates gather outside of Johnsosn Hall for a graduation shoot. Johnson Hall is the main administration building on the University of Oregon campus and is located on E 13 Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Graduation photos: tips, tricks and best spots
How To Celebrate the Graduation You Deserve
Grads confront an unforgiving job market
SOJC Dean Juan-Carlos Molleda (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Abroad, SOJC Dean Flies High. Back Home, His School Spirals Into Deficit.
Noa Schwartz
Feral, frustrating, fantastic: ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ dazzles and drags in equal measure
More in music
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
A spring-into-summer playlist
Courtesy photo of Moonbear at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore., on May 24th, 2025. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Moonbear combines lyricism and talent on stage
Antonio Pompa-Baldi performing Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171 at the Murdock International Piano Series. This piece has a few interpretations, but Antonio Pompa-Baldi believes it’s about Orpheus and Eurydice. James and Marilyn Murdock International Piano Series presents Antonio Pompa-Baldi, a world class pianist from Italy, Eugene Oregon, Beall Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 15th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
The Murdock International Piano Series brings internationally recognized pianists to campus
Exploring Music Clubs at the University of Oregon
The band Verb8im played the Monster House Eugene Back2School show on Oct 6, 2024. Monster House Eugene had roughly 1000 people in attendance throughout the night. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Monster House closes its doors with one final show
How street performers shape the musical culture of downtown Eugene