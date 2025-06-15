Photos: Demonstrators at the ICE Facility in south Portland after the No Kings Day protest

Department of Homeland Services and United States Border Patrol federal agents stand outside the ICE facility in south Portland with crowd control weapons. On June 14 around 6:30 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau declared a riot at the Immigration Customs Enforcement Center in south Portland after four straight days of demonstrations. A crowd of roughly 200-300 endured multiple tear gas cans being thrown throughout the night, from roughly 6:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Demonstrators threw rocks and plastic water bottles at the ICE facility, with several federal authorities periodically deploying pepper spray and shooting pepper spray balls to control the crowd. At the end of the night, three demonstrators had been arrested. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)