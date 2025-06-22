Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon lawmakers speak out on Iran nuclear strike

Following an unprecedented strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Val Hoyle were among the lawmakers who spoke out against President Donald Trump’s unilateral action.
Reilly Norgren, News Editor
June 21, 2025
REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025, following U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

Representative Val Hoyle of Oregon’s 4th congressional district, issued a statement Saturday night calling President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to join Israel in an ongoing string of attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities a “blatant violation of the Constitution.”

Trump announced on his social media platform, TruthSocial, that the U.S. had completed a “very successful attack” on three of Iran’s top nuclear sites. The strike, which reportedly used weapons exclusive to the United States, marked the latest escalation in a conflict that began last week when Israel struck Iranian nuclear infrastructure in an effort to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon.

In his post, the president called for peace but warned of further attacks if Iran failed to engage in diplomacy. Critics like Hoyle have widely described the action as an unauthorized act of war that bypassed Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war.

“This isn’t just about Congress, it’s about giving the American people a say in whether or not to send American troops into another foreign war,” Hoyle wrote in the statement.

Hoyle has previously been critical of presidential abuses of Congressional War Powers — she voted against the House’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act in 2023 and spoke out in 2024 about President Biden’s unilateral decision to launch strikes on Yemen.

Bipartisan criticism rang out Saturday night following the strikes including calls for impeachment. Oregon Senator Jeff Merekley wrote in a Facebook post

“Another Republican President has taken us into another Middle East war, despite Trump claiming to be a President who would choose peace. And has done so in violation of the Constitution — which requires Congressional authorization for war. All to accomplish a mission — disabling Iran’s nuclear program — that Netanyahu stated Israel can achieve without U.S. assistance. A wrong decision on all counts.” 

At a town hall Saturday, prior to Trump’s announcement, in Hood River, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said he was “very concerned,” about rising tensions in the Middle East.

Other lawmakers around the country supported the move as a necessary step to protect both American and Israeli safety and interests. 

Hoyle asserted in her statement that no president has the authority to bypass Congress in matters of war. Congress is expected to convene in the coming days as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demands a vote under the War Powers Act, which limits a president’s ability to take unilateral military action.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
Let him cook: ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ proves Wes Anderson’s signature style still works
First year Ducks return from their class photo and pep rally at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore on Sept. 29, 2024. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Student experience surveys give ‘qualitative’ feedback on faculty teaching; university struggles to get responses
Lillis Business Complex is located on the corner of 13th Ave. and Kincaid St. of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., and is the home to Lundquist College of Business. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)
New Master of Science Management degree to launch fall term
Students and families celebrate on June 16, 2025. The University Commencement Ceremony took place at Autzen Stadium, featuring administration and student speakers, a commencement speech by Jana Schmieding—a Native American comedian and actress—and the conferral of degrees to graduating students. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon celebrates the class of 2025
Congratulations to the Class of 2025!
Congratulations to the Class of 2025!
Johnson Hall, located near the center of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., is the university&#8217;s main administration building. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
UO faces uncertainty surrounding international student enrollment
More in News
The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Why is the New Residence Hall unnamed?
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
SSWANA Center hopes to move into EMU for next fall
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alumna Jana Schmieding to speak at 2025 commencement
Four different groups of photographers and graduates gather outside of Johnsosn Hall for a graduation shoot. Johnson Hall is the main administration building on the University of Oregon campus and is located on E 13 Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Graduation photos: tips, tricks and best spots
How To Celebrate the Graduation You Deserve
Grads confront an unforgiving job market
Jess Fisher, a candidate for ASUO Seat 03 Programs Finance Committee, speaks at the ASUO candidate town hall in the EMU Crater Lake room on April 2, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Four UO unions demand budget transparency from the university through a new resolution
About the Contributor
Reilly Norgren
Reilly Norgren, News Editor
Reilly Norgren is a senior studying journalism and English. This is her fourth year at the Emerald. Before serving as news editor, she worked as both a news and investigative reporter. She typically covers labor movements and university affairs, and has a passion for breaking news.