Things Students Can Do With Crypto

Recent Stories
Oregons Jaida Ross claims her bronze medal as she joins a handful of other current Ducks from around the world going to compete in Paris. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final
August 8, 2024
The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position
August 7, 2024
The sun sets on the fairgrounds as rides, games and more continue on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Lane County Fair lights up Eugene
August 7, 2024
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
August 6, 2024
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
August 6, 2024
Former Oregon Duck, Cole Hocker, basks in the Eugene sun as he is showered with cheers in his old college competing grounds. He will represent the University of Oregon and the entire country of the United States of America in Paris as he fights for gold in the 1500m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final
August 6, 2024
The womens 1500m race. The PNW Invitational took place on March 16, 2024 at Oregon State University (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Klaudia Kazimierska qualifies for 1500m Olympic final
August 6, 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
August 5, 2024

Things Students Can Do With Crypto

August 8, 2024

If you’re on the internet, then you’ve probably heard something about cryptocurrency. Maybe you’ve seen the price of certain tokens go up or heard comments made by public figures about the industry, Perhaps you’re even curious about crypto and want to get involved in it. 

But what can you even do with crypto? What you can do with fiat currency is pretty obvious but maybe not as much with cryptocurrency. The truth is, however, that you can do a lot with cryptocurrency, whether that’s trying to make more of it or spend it. 

Take gambling, for example. You might not know this but it is possible to gamble with various tokens on the myriad of sites that cater to every preference. If you want to play crypto roulette, blackjack, poker, or anything else, you’ll probably find a site that lets you do so. You’ll also probably find a site that lets you gamble with your ideal token, no matter what it is. 

If you choose to use a crypto betting site, make sure it is one that meets your unique needs, is considered safe, and has excellent customer support should you need any help.

Of course, you always have the option to trade crypto speculatively to make money on the side. Trading crypto can be as simple or as complex as you like. In its most basic form, trading crypto involves buying tokens when they are at one price from an exchange and reselling when the market price has gone up. If you take it a step further, you can buy tokens at presales or ICOs and make a profit if they go on to perform well in the market. There are also a myriad of tools to help you on your journey including trading bots. 

If you’d rather spend crypto than make more of it, consider buying food with it. These days, there are many more local establishments that accept crypto as payment and you might want to see if any around you might. Local restaurants aside, there are multi-national chains that you can patronize using crypto like Chipotle, Quiznos, and so on. The same is true for several supermarket chains. Sometimes, you can pay the crypto directly to the business or use a third-party app. Either way, there is a world of options for buying food with crypto that you might want to explore. 

Another thing you can do with crypto is pay for travel and accommodation. Say you need to go out of town or out of the country for school-related activities or even pleasure. There are several services online that let you buy flights and book hotels using several payment methods, including cryptocurrency. There are also hotel chains and more independent establishments that have been known to accept cryptocurrency from guests and you might want to look into them.

If you’re looking to make cryptocurrency with minimal effort, one thing you can do with your existing tokens is staking them. If your token is based on a proof-of-stake consensus, you can basically lock it away for a certain amount of time and get paid interest by the end of it. There are several exchanges that allow you to stake crypto and you can even opt to join a staking pool.

Cryptocurrency has never been limited in what it can be used to do and even students are not shut out of these options. As we’ve explained in this article, you have endless opportunities to both make more crypto through your archives and spend your tokens on food and travel.

