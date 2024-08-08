Things Students Can Do With Crypto

If you’re on the internet, then you’ve probably heard something about cryptocurrency. Maybe you’ve seen the price of certain tokens go up or heard comments made by public figures about the industry, Perhaps you’re even curious about crypto and want to get involved in it.

But what can you even do with crypto? What you can do with fiat currency is pretty obvious but maybe not as much with cryptocurrency. The truth is, however, that you can do a lot with cryptocurrency, whether that’s trying to make more of it or spend it.

Take gambling, for example. You might not know this but it is possible to gamble with various tokens on the myriad of sites that cater to every preference. If you want to play crypto roulette, blackjack, poker, or anything else, you’ll probably find a site that lets you do so. You’ll also probably find a site that lets you gamble with your ideal token, no matter what it is.

If you choose to use a crypto betting site, make sure it is one that meets your unique needs, is considered safe, and has excellent customer support should you need any help.

Of course, you always have the option to trade crypto speculatively to make money on the side. Trading crypto can be as simple or as complex as you like. In its most basic form, trading crypto involves buying tokens when they are at one price from an exchange and reselling when the market price has gone up. If you take it a step further, you can buy tokens at presales or ICOs and make a profit if they go on to perform well in the market. There are also a myriad of tools to help you on your journey including trading bots.

If you’d rather spend crypto than make more of it, consider buying food with it. These days, there are many more local establishments that accept crypto as payment and you might want to see if any around you might. Local restaurants aside, there are multi-national chains that you can patronize using crypto like Chipotle, Quiznos, and so on. The same is true for several supermarket chains. Sometimes, you can pay the crypto directly to the business or use a third-party app. Either way, there is a world of options for buying food with crypto that you might want to explore.

Another thing you can do with crypto is pay for travel and accommodation. Say you need to go out of town or out of the country for school-related activities or even pleasure. There are several services online that let you buy flights and book hotels using several payment methods, including cryptocurrency. There are also hotel chains and more independent establishments that have been known to accept cryptocurrency from guests and you might want to look into them.

If you’re looking to make cryptocurrency with minimal effort, one thing you can do with your existing tokens is staking them. If your token is based on a proof-of-stake consensus, you can basically lock it away for a certain amount of time and get paid interest by the end of it. There are several exchanges that allow you to stake crypto and you can even opt to join a staking pool.

Cryptocurrency has never been limited in what it can be used to do and even students are not shut out of these options. As we’ve explained in this article, you have endless opportunities to both make more crypto through your archives and spend your tokens on food and travel.