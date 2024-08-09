Eugene native Gwen Fife to join Oregon beach volleyball team

A new Duck is flying home — and making history.

Gwen Fife, an Eugene native and Sheldon High School graduate, will join the Oregon beach volleyball team, the University announced Friday morning. Fife is the fifth Oregon-born player on the Ducks’ roster and the first scholarship player in program history.

An incoming sophomore, the 6’0” transfer from the University of Utah tallied a 5-3 record as a Ute and was a significant part of the squad that defeated the Ducks (5-25, 1-5 conference play) in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Fife’s commitment comes as Oregon beach volleyball is currently suing the University amid a sex discrimination lawsuit, which states the University treats male and female athletes differently.

“Since the University of Oregon created the beach volleyball team a decade ago, it has not provided one penny of athletic financial aid to any of the team’s members,” the case’s attorney, Arthur Bryant said. “That’s one of the reasons this Title IX lawsuit was filed. It is wonderful and not a surprise that Oregon is finally providing at least some athletic financial aid to at least one member of the team, but that is nowhere near enough. Women at Oregon are still being deprived of nearly $900,000 a year in equal financial aid. Oregon needs to fix that.”