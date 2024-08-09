The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Natasha George (21) spikes the ball over the net as the Ducks complete a sweep with a 21-19, 21-10 win at the No. 4 pairs. This was Georges 20th career win, puting her at top 10 Oregon wins of all time. The Oregon Beach Volleyball Team defeat Bushnell 5-0 on Senior Day on April 9, 2024 at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Eugene native Gwen Fife to join Oregon beach volleyball team
August 9, 2024
“MEGAN” is a reintroduction to this decade’s Hot Girl
August 9, 2024
Nowicki: With the drama of the executive branch, don’t forget about the judicial branch
August 9, 2024
“Twisters” is a gust of fresh air
August 9, 2024
Photos: Eugene holds event commemorating Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings
August 8, 2024
Oregon T&F’s Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final
August 8, 2024
RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position
August 7, 2024
Lane County Fair lights up Eugene
Eugene native Gwen Fife to join Oregon beach volleyball team

Fife is the first scholarship athlete in Oregon beach volleyball history
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
August 9, 2024
Natasha George (21) spikes the ball over the net as the Ducks complete a sweep with a 21-19, 21-10 win at the No. 4 pairs. This was George’s 20th career win, puting her at top 10 Oregon wins of all time. The Oregon Beach Volleyball Team defeat Bushnell 5-0 on Senior Day on April 9, 2024 at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)

A new Duck is flying home — and making history. 

Gwen Fife, an Eugene native and Sheldon High School graduate, will join the Oregon beach volleyball team, the University announced Friday morning. Fife is the fifth Oregon-born player on the Ducks’ roster and the first scholarship player in program history.

An incoming sophomore, the 6’0” transfer from the University of Utah tallied a 5-3 record as a Ute and was a significant part of the squad that defeated the Ducks (5-25, 1-5 conference play)  in the Pac-12 Tournament. 

Fife’s commitment comes as Oregon beach volleyball is currently suing the University amid a sex discrimination lawsuit, which states the University treats male and female athletes differently. 

“Since the University of Oregon created the beach volleyball team a decade ago, it has not provided one penny of athletic financial aid to any of the team’s members,” the case’s attorney, Arthur Bryant said. “That’s one of the reasons this Title IX lawsuit was filed. It is wonderful and not a surprise that Oregon is finally providing at least some athletic financial aid to at least one member of the team, but that is nowhere near enough. Women at Oregon are still being deprived of nearly $900,000 a year in equal financial aid. Oregon needs to fix that.” 

