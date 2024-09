Sigrun Trewe—a family member of Jacob Trewe, one of the defendants facing charges—holds a Palestinian flag sign in from of their face at the demonstration on Sep. 23, 2024. People gathered at the Wayne L. Morse Free Speech Plaza in support of the “Eugene 19″—a group of protesters who were arrested and charged as a result of a previous protest which blocked off a portion of I-5—and calling for their charges to be dropped. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Alex Hernandez