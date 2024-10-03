Donate
Meet Your Local and State Leaders: A Guide for Students

As students settle into life on the UO campus, some may find themselves wondering: who are my representatives?
Hanna Kalan
October 3, 2024
Ian Enger
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during Thursday’s Tina for Oregon rally at the University of Oregon. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined Oregon’s Democratic party leaders at the University of Oregon’s Erb Memorial Union for a rally in support of Oregon Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, on Thursday, Oct., 27th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)

Understanding city and state government politics as well as the identity of officials can be a daunting task. Government officials establish policies that set the baseline for education. This includes budgeting, creating a safe learning environment and enforcing laws that apply to education institutions that create fair and equal opportunities at schools.

“I don’t think a lot of students care [about the city government] except once after getting grilled about it, they [a student] seemed offended that I didn’t care,” M McFetridge, a sophomore at the University of Oregon, said.

Samantha Noson, a UO student from California, said she did not know much about the government in Eugene.

“I probably know more about California because I am registered to vote there. I hear things here but I am more in tune with things in California,” Noson said.

Ahead of election season, here’s a list of Eugene, Lane County and Oregon elected officials.

Eugene City Councilor -Alan Zelenka
Ward Three City Councilor Zelenka has represented Ward Three since he was first elected in 2007. Zelenka is a University of Oregon alumnus, having received his graduate degree from UO in 1990.

Councilor Zelenka represents Ward Three, which includes the University of Oregon campus.

As city councilor, Zelenka’s role is to help pass laws, set community goals, adopt policy and decide which services the city will provide.

Oregon House Representative -Paul Holvey
House Representative Holvey has represented the UO campus area in the Oregon State House as a Democrat for
the past 20 years.

Holvey is a Eugene native and worked as a carpenter for many years before becoming the Oregon House Representative. Holvey attended both Lane Community College and the University of Oregon.

Holvey represents Oregon House District 8 which includes much of Eugene.

Lane County Commissioner -Laurie Trieger
County Commissioner Trieger will be starting her second term this January, a term which will expire in January 2028.

As county commissioner, Trieger’s responsibilities include budgets, audits, management of county properties,
overseeing the Lane County Elections office, public welfare and more.

Trieger is the District 3 commissioner of South Eugene, where the UO is located.

Her top priorities include access to housing, access to healthcare and environmental management.

Oregon State Senator -Floyd Prozanski
Democratic State Senator Prozanski has represented Oregon’s fourth State Senate District 4 seat since his appointment in 2003.
His district includes much of Eugene and Springfield, an area which covers the UO campus.

Prozanski holds a law degree from South Texas College of Law and also works as a municipal prosecutor. He also is the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Oregon Governor -Tina Kotek
Democratic Governor Kotek was elected as governor on Nov. 8, 2022. Upon assuming office she also became one of
the first openly lesbian governors in the country, alongside Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy.

Kotek graduated from the University of Oregon in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in religious studies.

Governor Kotek’s top priorities as governor include the housing and homelessness crisis, behavioral health and education.
Governors represent the executive branch in a state, and are aptly compared to being the president of their respective
states.

The term for a governor is four years and all states except for Oregon are able to impeach a governor. Instead, the
citizens of Oregon can recall their governor via popular vote.

Oregon Congresswoman -Val Hoyle
Congresswoman Hoyle became the 118th congresswoman of Oregon’s 4th congressional district in January 2023. The fourth district includes many coastal cities and stretches inland to Lane County.

Hoyle has worked to increase the state’s minimum wage, provide sick leave for workers, require background checks for firearm purchases and pass the nation’s first requirement for insurance to cover a 12 month supply of birth control.

Hoyle emphasizes education and works to give educators and students access to all resources they may need. She has also made efforts to reduce student loan debt and double the Pell Grant.

Senator -Jeff Merkley
Senator Merkley was born and raised in Southern Oregon. He has served as a Democratic senator for the state of
Oregon since 2009.

Merkley’s top legislative priorities are raising the minimum wage, affordable housing, lowering the cost of higher
education, making the college admissions process equal and boosting education in K-12 schools.

Additionally, he is working to make prescription drugs affordable.

Senator -Rob Wyden
Senator Wyden was born in Kansas but grew up in Portland, Oregon.

Wyden has helped create laws that protect over 400,000 acres of Oregon’s wilderness including Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge.

Senators Merkley and Wyden host a town hall meeting in each Oregon county once a year. These meetings are
open to all.

 

