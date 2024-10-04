Smith: Baby Oil, Freak Offs and A Lifetime of Trauma

Warning: The following column contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence.

Rapper and producer, John Sean Combs, more commonly known as P. Diddy, was indicted on Sept. 9 and arrested in Manhattan on Sept. 16 without bail.

Combs’ accused actions of sex trafficking, drink spiking, rape, physical abuse and so much more, have finally caught up to him. Combs deserves nothing less than a lifetime behind bars for his exploitation and crimes.

Allegations and rumors have circled Combs throughout his whole career, however, news of his abuse and exploitation blew up when singer Casandra Ventura, famously known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him in Nov. of 2023.

Ventura’s lawsuit was filed under the Adult Survivors Act of New York City. This act creates a one-year window that allows victims of sexual abuse to sue their abusers years after the mistreatment occurred.

Combs suspiciously settled this lawsuit within a day and pleaded not guilty to any criminal offenses.

Ventura began her relationship with Combs in 2005. The two met when Ventura was 19 and when Combs was 37.

In 2007, Ventura signed to Combs’ record label, Bad Boy Records. She signed a ten-album contract, connecting her to Combs for a decade..

Between the years 2005 through 2018, Ventura accused Combs of violently mistreating her.

She was allegedly drugged, raped and forced to have sexual relations with male prostitutes while Combs watched and recorded.

In addition, she claimed to be physically abused by Combs. He allegedly attacked her and kept her out of the public and away from others while her wounds healed; then the cycle would continue.

On March 5, 2016, there was recorded surveillance footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles where Ventura was seen attempting to flee her room.

In the video, Combs ran after her, threw Ventura to the floor and kicked her until she was motionless on the floor.

Along with the abuse, Ventura also alleged that Combs blew up rapper , Kid Cudi’s car after Cudi, also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, allowed Ventura to seek refuge at his house when Comb’s abuse escalated.

After Ventura’s lawsuit, nine women and one man have come forward to support Ventura’s claims with their own experiences, with disturbing accusations, about Combs.

“As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” US District Attorney, Damian Williams said. “Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses.”

One of the main focuses of Combs’ criminal charges is organizing “Freak Offs”.

Combs allegedly used his position of power to pressure women and men in his social circle to engage in sexual acts with sex workers. He was also accused of drugging his victims so they would easily comply with his sexual requests.

In Ventura’s lawsuit, she claimed that these Freak Offs lasted for days and in some instances, victims had to receive IV fluids to recuperate from the constant physical exertion and drug intake.

Ventura alleged that she was given excessive amounts of “ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and alcohol” which allowed her to disassociate during the Freak Offs.

In the civil lawsuit, Ventura also claimed that Combs would instruct her “to pour excessive amounts of oil over herself.”

When Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided by federal agents, 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were found and seized.

This was one of Ventura’s many claims that aligned with what federal agents discovered when investigating Combs.

Ventura must have felt a whirlwind of pain, physical and emotional throughout the years she was trapped under Combs’ control. I respect the courage and strength Ventura used to finally disconnect herself from Combs’.

Living in fear and pain for all of those years would definitely take its toll on an individual and I hope Ventura can someday heal from this experience and get the justice she deserves.

Combs allegedly used his position of power to pressure innocent people into doing heinous sexual acts for decades. Ventura and the other victims deserve justice for all the harm Combs has caused them.