ESPN College GameDay selects TV star as guest picker

GameDay in Eugene just got even bigger. ESPN College GameDay, which is set to return to the University of Oregon campus for the first time since 2022, announced on Thursday that its “celebrity guest picker” will be Duck alumna Kaitlin Olson.

The “guest picker” appears on the show with ESPN’s regular crew, which includes anchor Rece Davis alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit. During the last hour, the show’s cast picks their winners for each marquee game, and the guest picker participates.

Olson (Oregon ‘97) is most famous for her role in the long-running TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” She’s been a vocal Ducks fan — but her selection could also be related to her new ABC show “High Potential.”

“GameDay” is set to broadcast live from Memorial Quad in Eugene on Saturday morning. Fans can tune in on ESPN, or attend early in-person.