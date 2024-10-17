Campus book club builds community with an unconventional structure

Would you voluntarily go back to your high school English class, being told what to read and when? Laynie Southern, a second year biology major and founder of the club Bookstagram: Behind the Scenes wouldn’t. Most book clubs have an agreed-upon book the members must read before meetings. Southern said, “like your English teacher gave you ‘Of Mice and Men’ to read, and you have to read chapter five by Monday or you’re done.” BBTS is different.

BBTS typically chooses a couple of themes for each month to guide, but not dictate, what members read. There is some structure to keep members on a similar track, but if you don’t know what to read, there are book recommendations included with each theme.

“I think about themes that fit [how the month feels] so then maybe it’s a little more central to what people are feeling and can connect with at the time,” Southern said.

For the BBTS April reading list, one of the themes was “Twisted Whimsy,” described as a “retelling or a darker twist on a fairytale/classic story that you know and love,” according to the BBTS Instagram. The club offered books for this theme like “The Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer or “Hooked” by Emily McIntire. During meetings, members catch up with each other about what they are reading and what their goals for the week are. BBTS has fostered a community for book lovers – from aspiring readers to pro bookworms.

Southern looked for opportunities to join a book club when she first came to UO, but a reading community on campus proved difficult to find. Coming from Eastern Washington and not knowing anyone, she wanted a way to connect with others who had similar interests. Southern “packed a whole entire bookshelf with [her] into the dorm.” When she couldn’t find a book club to join on campus, Southern took matters into her own hands and has enjoyed the journey since. Everyone is welcome at BBTS, according to Southern.

“We like to read books, talk about them, make friends, hang out [and] find people with similar interests,” Southern said.

For this fall, Southern recommends “something Halloween-y, maybe a horror genre, or maybe a couple fall cozy comfort reads.”

The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m in the Diamond Lake Room in the EMU. For more information, check their Instagram, @bbts_oregon.

Bookstagram: Behind the Scenes is a cozy corner of the UO community. With pages turning and friendships deepening, it’s a great place to go for anyone interested in reading something new. From experienced readers to those who haven’t picked up a book since that high school English class, there is a spot for you in this club.